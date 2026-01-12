15 Electric SUVs To Look Out For In 2026 (And Beyond)

BMW's design language has been a subject of controversy in recent years, considering many enthusiasts were complaining about the massive "beaver-toothed" grille on multiple models. Well, BMW has listened to the criticism and scaled down on the grille size with the new iX3, but this has created another problem. Since the carmaker has decided to make the iX3's grille thin, it now resembles the teeth of a rabbit instead. One Reddit user said, "We heard you don't like the giant grilles, so we've made this one hilariously small."

Regardless of what you might think of the design, BMWs are still the cars they've always been, and the iX3, which is a part of the Neue Klasse platform, should be no different. In the U.S., the iX3 will ship with dual electric motors that combine to make 463 hp, and launch it from a standstill to 60 mph in an estimated 4.2 seconds. The battery is a 109-kWh unit, which the maker says should provide 400 miles of range.

Charging has received a massive upgrade as the iX3 can recharge at up to 400 kW, which translates to 230 miles of range in just 10 minutes. Beyond that, BMW has redesigned the interiors, complete with a weirdly shaped 17.9-inch infotainment system that also handles climate control settings, and a 43.0-inch gauge display that looks pretty futuristic. Prices for the new iX3 will likely start at $60,000, with sales beginning in summer 2026.