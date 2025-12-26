The 5 Worst Nuclear Disasters Of All Time

The Chernobyl disaster is probably the most memorable nuclear disaster in history due to the explosion and all the deaths caused by severe radiation poisoning. Research that shows the dogs of Chernobyl may be evolving at a different rate due to the radiation illustrating the complex nature of radiation. But other great disasters like the Three Mile Island partial meltdown and the Fukushima disaster have contributed to society's fear of nuclear power as well.

Radiation has a unique power over our imagination. Its reach is invisible, and its presence is lingering. On top of that, we don't know all the long-term effects it can have on humans. All this feeds a deep, instinctive fear in us. We grow up with the stories of meltdowns, irradiated ghost towns, and genetic mutations that shape how we think of nuclear disasters. Yet, when set against the broader landscape of energy production, nuclear energy causes fewer deaths per unit of electricity generated than many of its alternatives. In fact, nuclear power fatality is remarkably low, even when the worst accidents are accounted for. That said, nuclear accidents and their consequences are frightening, so we pay attention to them.

The figures speak for themselves. Coal causes around 24.6 deaths per terawatt hour, oil around 18.4, while nuclear is as low as 0.03. Energy from fossil fuels kills through chronic air pollution, mining disasters, and long-term health impacts, all of which nuclear power is free from. Nonetheless, it's radiation we fear. Perhaps because it feels like a threat from beyond, a threat over which we have no control. This lack of control can easily be seen in some of the worst nuclear disasters in human history.