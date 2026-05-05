Apple's 5 Most Infamous Design Flaws

Apple isn't a company that messes up designs very often. Since bringing Steve Jobs back under its roof in 1997 and handing over the reins of design to Jony Ive, who helped design the iPod and iPhone, among many others (until he left in 2019), the company's design faux pas have been rare. However, when the company does miss, it's major news.

From antenna problems to ports in the wrong places and class-action lawsuits over a keyboard design, the Cupertino company has had its fair share of mishaps. People often focus on these failures from Apple because it's a company that prides itself on its designs. When something goes horribly wrong, it's irritating as a consumer, but still endlessly fascinating.

If you want to see what Apple really looks like on its back foot, you should read up on the period after Jobs left the company. With a new CEO about to enter the scene for the first time since 2011, we're sure that at some point, this article will be updated with yet another set of problematic hardware. Who knows, maybe the foldable iPhone or even the rumored all-glass iPhone might wind up on here soon.