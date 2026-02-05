The iPhone Fold Might Have New Screen Tech No Android Phone Has Ever Used Before

Considering the increasing number of leaks detailing Apple's first foldable iPhone, it's likely we'll see the device in stores this year. The foldable iPhone is already expected to feature a few innovations unseen in other mainstream foldables, despite arriving late to the market. A new report from Korea adds another interesting design detail, saying that Apple is considering using a screen setup that other Android foldable devices do not offer. According to The Elec, Apple is considering protecting the Ultra Thin Glass (UTG) cover that sits on top of the OLED panel with a transparent polyimide (PI) film instead of the polyethylene terephthalate (PET) film that Samsung uses for its foldables.

Apple has reportedly not decided between the two materials yet, but the company seems to favor the PI film, which can provide better protection than PET solutions. PI film is more expensive than PET but is also more resistant to scratches. Samsung used PI film (without UTG) on the first-generation Galaxy Fold model, though its launch was plagued by issues, including screen durability problems. Samsung then switched to UTG covers with PET film on top.

Videos from YouTuber JerryRigEverything show how easy it is to scratch the foldable displays of 2025 foldable devices. The Galaxy Z Fold 7, Pixel 10 Pro Fold, and Galaxy Z TriFold all scratch with a level 2 pick on the Mohs Hardness Scale. Put differently, the plastic screen cover can be scratched with a fingernail with relative ease. Comparatively, the external displays of these phones, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass, don't scratch until level 6. The videos also show the warnings that Samsung puts on the screen during setup, informing users not to remove the preinstalled film on the foldable display.