The iPhone Fold Might Have New Screen Tech No Android Phone Has Ever Used Before
Considering the increasing number of leaks detailing Apple's first foldable iPhone, it's likely we'll see the device in stores this year. The foldable iPhone is already expected to feature a few innovations unseen in other mainstream foldables, despite arriving late to the market. A new report from Korea adds another interesting design detail, saying that Apple is considering using a screen setup that other Android foldable devices do not offer. According to The Elec, Apple is considering protecting the Ultra Thin Glass (UTG) cover that sits on top of the OLED panel with a transparent polyimide (PI) film instead of the polyethylene terephthalate (PET) film that Samsung uses for its foldables.
Apple has reportedly not decided between the two materials yet, but the company seems to favor the PI film, which can provide better protection than PET solutions. PI film is more expensive than PET but is also more resistant to scratches. Samsung used PI film (without UTG) on the first-generation Galaxy Fold model, though its launch was plagued by issues, including screen durability problems. Samsung then switched to UTG covers with PET film on top.
Videos from YouTuber JerryRigEverything show how easy it is to scratch the foldable displays of 2025 foldable devices. The Galaxy Z Fold 7, Pixel 10 Pro Fold, and Galaxy Z TriFold all scratch with a level 2 pick on the Mohs Hardness Scale. Put differently, the plastic screen cover can be scratched with a fingernail with relative ease. Comparatively, the external displays of these phones, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass, don't scratch until level 6. The videos also show the warnings that Samsung puts on the screen during setup, informing users not to remove the preinstalled film on the foldable display.
A unique display for the iPhone Fold
While Apple has reportedly not decided which protective film cover to use on top of the UTG, the UTG-PI combination may be the logical choice for a company that values design and durability. Other iPhone Fold rumors say one of Apple's key priorities for the foldable phone is the crease, or rather the lack of one. Android foldables often develop a screen crease at the hinge. Apple will reportedly avoid this design compromise by using more expensive technology for the hinge and the display. Interestingly, Samsung Display is expected to manufacture the creaseless screens for Apple, and the display maker showed off one such display prototype at CES 2026. The Galaxy Z Fold 8, which should hit stores before the iPhone Fold arrives, may also feature a creaseless screen.
While avoiding the crease is clearly important to Apple, the company also undoubtedly wants to make sure the display can withstand scratches as well. A more resistant UTG-PI screen technology could differentiate the iPhone Fold from competitors.
The downside of offering a more durable, compromise-free foldable display is the price. Reports have said that the iPhone Fold's creaseless display is more expensive to manufacture. The PI film The Elec detailed is also more expensive than PET. These components may increase the foldable iPhone's bill of materials and its final price. Rumors say the handset may cost up to $2,400. If accurate, that's $400 more than the Galaxy Z Fold 7's starting price.