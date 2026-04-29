iOS 27 Could Change How You Edit Photos

Apple will soon be bringing more artificial intelligence features to its lineup of devices, at least according to a new report. Apple's proprietary AI, known as Apple Intelligence, already supports a number of devices and features, but the latest news suggests that the company is aiming to get up to speed with its competitors, many of which already offer a fuller suite of AI features. Nonetheless, should the rumors hold true, Apple fans may be getting several new photo-editing features as soon as this year.

As reported by Bloomberg, Apple is aiming to use artificial intelligence to deliver new photo-editing features to its hardware lineup. Three new features are expected to arrive, including options that allow users to shift the perspective of certain photos, generate new content for an image, and even utilize some basic photo-editing enhancements. However, reports also indicate that the testing of these features may not be going exactly as planned.

With the next round of software updates from Apple expected to be announced at this year's Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC), it will likely be the first official time the public will get details about the company's next major mobile software update, including a release date for iOS 27. As it currently stands, Apple's proprietary AI is capable of generating emojis, providing information from photos, and offering ChatGPT integration, among other features. However, users may need to wait and see if these new tools actually release with the next iteration of Apple's operating systems.