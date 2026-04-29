iOS 27 Could Change How You Edit Photos
Apple will soon be bringing more artificial intelligence features to its lineup of devices, at least according to a new report. Apple's proprietary AI, known as Apple Intelligence, already supports a number of devices and features, but the latest news suggests that the company is aiming to get up to speed with its competitors, many of which already offer a fuller suite of AI features. Nonetheless, should the rumors hold true, Apple fans may be getting several new photo-editing features as soon as this year.
As reported by Bloomberg, Apple is aiming to use artificial intelligence to deliver new photo-editing features to its hardware lineup. Three new features are expected to arrive, including options that allow users to shift the perspective of certain photos, generate new content for an image, and even utilize some basic photo-editing enhancements. However, reports also indicate that the testing of these features may not be going exactly as planned.
With the next round of software updates from Apple expected to be announced at this year's Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC), it will likely be the first official time the public will get details about the company's next major mobile software update, including a release date for iOS 27. As it currently stands, Apple's proprietary AI is capable of generating emojis, providing information from photos, and offering ChatGPT integration, among other features. However, users may need to wait and see if these new tools actually release with the next iteration of Apple's operating systems.
New Apple Intelligence features for photos may be on the way
Though the next wave of software updates from Apple is likely to focus on its voice assistant Siri and improving overall system performance, rumors are already circulating about new photo-editing features. Possibly arriving with iOS 27, macOS 27, and iPadOS 27, these purported "Apple Intelligence Tools" include "Extend," "Enhance," and "Reframe" options. With Extend, users would be able to "generate additional image content beyond the original frame," meaning you can take a photo and have artificial intelligence build more content surrounding it. The report states users will be able to control how much new content is added and where it's placed by using their fingers to expand the edges of a photo.
Additionally, the new Enhance feature would rely on AI to adjust the quality, lighting, and color within a photo automatically. Reframe, on the other hand, is thought to be meant for spatial photos, which the report mentions is typically the type of photos an Apple Vision Pro headset captures. The Reframe feature would allow users to adjust the perspective of an image, such as showcasing the side of an object when it was originally shot from the front.
Though these features are still reportedly in the testing phase, leaked information indicates that the new tools "don't perform reliably during internal testing," according to Bloomberg sources who've had experiences with them. Those curious will likely need to wait and see what else develops, though we can also give you a rundown on how to use Apple Intelligence on your devices should you need a refresher.