WWDC 2026: Here's When Apple Will Reveal iOS 27

We now know when we'll get our first look at iOS 27, as Apple says it will hold its annual developer's conference, WWDC 2026 from June 8 to June 12, 2026, with an online keynote on the first day. Alongside iOS 27, Apple is expected to reveal iPadOS 27, macOS 27, watchOS 27, tvOS 27, and visionOS 27.

Current rumors suggest the developer's conference will focus on Apple Intelligence, as the company should share more about its plans for the all-new Siri and its partnership with Google Gemini. There's also a chance that there will be hardware announcements, as the company is expected to announce a Mac Studio with the M5 Ultra chip in the coming months.

"WWDC is one of the most exciting times for us at Apple because it's a chance for our incredible global developer community to come together for an electrifying week that celebrates technology, innovation, and collaboration," said Susan Prescott, Apple's VP of Worldwide Developer Relations. "We can't wait to see many of you online and in person for what is sure to be one of our best WWDC events yet."