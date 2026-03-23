WWDC 2026: Here's When Apple Will Reveal iOS 27
We now know when we'll get our first look at iOS 27, as Apple says it will hold its annual developer's conference, WWDC 2026 from June 8 to June 12, 2026, with an online keynote on the first day. Alongside iOS 27, Apple is expected to reveal iPadOS 27, macOS 27, watchOS 27, tvOS 27, and visionOS 27.
Current rumors suggest the developer's conference will focus on Apple Intelligence, as the company should share more about its plans for the all-new Siri and its partnership with Google Gemini. There's also a chance that there will be hardware announcements, as the company is expected to announce a Mac Studio with the M5 Ultra chip in the coming months.
"WWDC is one of the most exciting times for us at Apple because it's a chance for our incredible global developer community to come together for an electrifying week that celebrates technology, innovation, and collaboration," said Susan Prescott, Apple's VP of Worldwide Developer Relations. "We can't wait to see many of you online and in person for what is sure to be one of our best WWDC events yet."
Software takes center stage at WWDC 2026
As has been the case in recent years, the Worldwide Developers Conference is completely online, meaning that besides a select group potentially watching the pre-recorded conference at the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple's headquarters in California, everyone else will attend virtually, including the hundreds of sessions that developers will be able to watch regarding the new updates.
Recently, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported that iOS 27 will be all about fixing bugs, as the company lays the groundwork for the upcoming iPhone Fold and other products. Besides that, we should expect refinements to Liquid Glass in all the operating systems, in addition to the new Apple Intelligence features.
The WWDC 2026 keynote will also mark an important moment for the Mac, as macOS 27 will only be compatible with Apple Silicon, meaning that Macs with Intel processors are being left behind. For the other operating systems, it's unclear what the company has in store, but tvOS 27 might get a spotlight depending on the company's schedule for new products in the home department, in addition to the possible support for Apple Intelligence on Apple TV and other devices.
Apple hints at two unreleased products
This year's WWDC 2026 could also give us some hints about at least two upcoming Apple products: the long-rumored iPhone Fold and the touchscreen MacBook Pro. After all, Apple will need to offer new APIs so developers can adjust or even create new apps for a foldable display, which is rumored to be 7.8 inches unfolded. Besides that, even though Liquid Glass made macOS more similar to iOS and iPadOS, it's still made for mouse controls. If rumors turn out to be accurate, Apple might make other tweaks to allow for touch interactions, such as increasing the size of some menus, icons, and buttons.
Both of these products are expected to be announced at the end of the year. The iPhone Fold should launch alongside the iPhone 18 Pro models, which are expected in September, while some reports suggest that there's still a possibility that the all-new MacBook Pro with an OLED display, M6 chips, and touchscreen capabilities might be delayed to the beginning of 2027. Whatever the case, it won't be long before we learn more about Apple's future software updates and even some new products, as WWDC 2026 kicks off in less than three months.