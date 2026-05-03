How The Real Ghostbusters Cartoon Was Completely Ruined By ABC

Though my memories of the classic TV cartoons from my childhood are a little hazy and probably biased by nostalgia, I know I preferred the "The Real Ghostbusters" animated series over Ivan Reitman's iconic 1984 live-action original. Although the show was essentially a continuation of that movie, it also felt like a soft reboot that reimagined the story and characters in a much livelier, funnier, and more laid-back way. There was a lot of slapstick humor and playful banter that somehow fit the animated universe better than the film. The creators had more room to expand and experiment with the characters, alongside an infinite potential for coming up with new spooks, monsters, and ghosts roaming around New York City. And of course, Slimer was more hilarious than ever, and it's because of this show that he even appears in "Ghostbusters II."

But as is often the case, the network couldn't refrain from tinkering with a working formula in hopes of increasing viewership, which ultimately ruined what had been great about the series and led to its cancellation in 1991. According to one of the series' writers (via Den of Geek), Dennys McCoy, once ABC brought in the consultancy firm Q5 from Season 3, things slowly began to go downhill. They started changing the show's tone, core humor, and satirical banter that had been the bread and butter of the main characters to make the show more appealing to young children. The cheeky, edgy Janine was altered to appear softer to appeal to younger female viewers. The firm even floated the idea of writing out Ray Stantz completely. But as McCoy stated, the lowest point was perhaps the introduction of the Junior Ghostbusters, a team of children working alongside the Ghostbusters to create a "deeper connection" with younger viewers.