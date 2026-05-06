4 Clever Uses For Your PC's Microphone (Outside Of Zoom Calls)

Speaking of hands-free PC operation, dictation isn't the only way your PC's microphone can keep your hands off the keyboard. Using Windows speech recognition, you can actually interface with most aspects of your PC in the same way you would with your mouse and keyboard. Beyond being a convenient hands-free option, this feature is invaluable for those with impaired or diminished motor skills in their hands. This, for example, ensures you can still use your PC even if you've injured your hands somehow, all without having to touch your peripherals.

Using the Voice Access feature in Windows 11, you can dictate both individual keystrokes and mouse interactions. In the case of the former, simply activate dictation mode, and clearly speak the keys you want to speak. This can be used for entering text into entry fields on a web browser, for example, but you can also use commands like "select that" to select entered text, then dictate keyboard shortcuts like "control, C, control, V" to use copy-and-paste, though you could also just say "copy that" and "paste that."

As for using the mouse, you can use voice commands to manually move the mouse pointer around your screen, then simply command "click" or "double-click" to click on objects and links. You can even drag and drop items on your desktop the same way you normally would. If the screen is a little too large to move around in this manner, you can speed things up with the "show grid" command, which creates a numbered grid across your screen. Just say one of the grid's numbers, and your pointer will automatically jump to that numbered segment.