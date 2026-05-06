Drying Your Phone In Rice Is Actually A Myth - Here's Why

You're standing by the water when you suddenly drop your phone. Plop. After fishing it out, you'll rush home and dump it in a bowl of rice. You've always heard rice will siphon off moisture, drying out the internals and saving it from the doom of a pseudo-watery grave.

Except that's not going to work. Drying your phone in rice is actually a myth. In fact, if you do submerge your phone in rice, you could cause more damage. Rice dust and small particles can make their way inside and gunk up the components. You should also avoid foreign objects like cotton swabs or Q-tips, and you should not use a hair dryer or compressed air. All of these things can damage your device. Apple even went on record to explain this exact process, noting what to avoid if you get your iPhone wet or see liquid-detection alerts.

If you have a newer phone, you might be okay. Many new phones are waterproof thanks to special coatings and designs. If your phone isn't waterproof, the first thing you'll want to do is power it down. Dry off the exterior as much as possible with what you have handy, like a shirt or towel. If possible, take out the SIM card, remove the back housing, and remove the battery. Hold it upright so the connector ports face down, and gently tap the sides to release any excess liquid. After that, leave the phone in a well-ventilated area.