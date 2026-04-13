10 Of The Best Waterproof Phones You Can Buy In 2026

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The Ingress Protection (IP) rating for a smartphone is something you should always consider when buying a brand-new device. No matter how careful you may be, dust and water can sneak in out of nowhere and ruin your smartphone in no time, especially if it's not built to handle extreme conditions. Each IP rating has two digits; the first indicates dust resistance, which peaks at 6 — denoting a dust-proof device. The second figure denotes water resistance, and can go as high as 9. Lower numbers represent the depth and time that a phone can withstand immersion.

An IP68 rating, for example, indicates a dustproof device that can survive prolonged submersion in water deeper than 1 meter for more than 30 minutes (will vary by manufacturer). An IPX4 rating, in contrast, indicates a device with untested dustproofing that will survive rain and light splashing, but not withstand immersion.

Meanwhile, an IPX9 rating indicates a smartphone's resistance to high-pressure water jets sprayed from multiple angles — the ultimate pressure test. Sure, this is useful in its own right, but it's nowhere near an indication of a phone's waterproof nature, or lack thereof. This is why some smartphones — including a few mentioned on this list — feature dual IPX8/IPX9 certifications to make it clear that the device is both waterproof and resistant to strong water sprays and the like. These 2026 smartphones will provide you with all the features you expect from a state-of-the-art modern device while retaining functionality if you accidentally drop them in water.