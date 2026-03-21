5 Smartphones With The Best Battery Life In 2026
Among the items to consider when buying a new phone is the battery life, because you don't want to buy a phone that you'll have to keep plugged into a charger most of the time. However, buying a smartphone with the best battery life isn't straightforward. While a phone's battery capacity can roughly tell you what to expect, it doesn't directly translate to screen time. This is because a phone's battery life is also influenced by a variety of factors other than battery capacity.
Factors such as the display size, display resolution, refresh rate, connections (like Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and GPS), the processor used, and the operating system all play a role in determining whether a phone has excellent battery life. That's why some Android phones with bigger batteries might have worse battery life than an iPhone. Additionally, a company's battery life estimate shouldn't be taken at face value because, of course, a manufacturer wants you to buy it.
That's where various independent sites like PhoneArena, GSMArena, and ZDNET come to the rescue, as they test different smartphones every year, analyzing their real-world strengths and weaknesses, including the battery life. These five smartphones have received some of the highest battery life estimates from several tech sites and are solid picks if you want a device that can last long on a single charge in 2026.
Realme P4 Power
Realme's P4 Power smartphone was launched in India toward the end of January 2026. As the name suggests, you might expect this phone to either have one of the most powerful processors or pack a large battery. This is a mid-range phone, and the Power in the phone's name hints at its massive 10,001 mAh silicon-carbon battery in a compact package, unlike past big battery phones. Thanks to its big battery, the P4 Power boasts one of the best battery lives you can find on a smartphone in 2026, according to data from GSMArena and Tom's Guide.
GSMArena estimates that the phone's battery life is about 25 hours and 35 minutes in mixed use, which has helped the device outrank all the other phones the site has tested to date. The site estimates the phone can last for different lengths of time, depending on what you're doing. Sitting on a call, the phone can hold a charge for 61 hours and eight minutes, surfing the web for 24 hours and 46 minutes, watching videos for 34 hours and 33 minutes, and gaming for 13 hours and 19 minutes. On the other hand, a hands-on review by Tom's Guide says that the phone was able to last "over three days on a full charge and is on track to last around 13 days on standby."
Realme's phone does support fast charging with up to 80 W, and you can use it to charge your other devices with its 27 W reverse charging capabilities. Other than the gigantic battery, the Realme P4 Power features a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a 144 Hz refresh rate and a 1280 x 2800 resolution, and a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra processor.
OnePlus 15
The OnePlus 15 has impressed multiple reviewers when it comes to battery life, thanks to its 7,300 mAh silicon-carbon battery. GSMArena found the phone to offer a mixed usage screen time of 23 hours and 7 minutes (with estimated runtimes of 39 hours and 12 minutes for calls, 21 hours and 48 minutes for web surfing, 32 hours and 57 minutes for video playback, and 13 hours and 5 minutes for gaming). ZDNET found it to be a battery champion among phones from various brands by retaining the highest amount of charge after video playback for three hours and general usage for 30 minutes.
The device also shone in PhoneArena's tests with 10 hours and 44 minutes for mixed use (second overall in the site's leaderboard at the time of writing), 30 hours and 6 minutes for web browsing, 12 hours and 37 minutes for video playback, and 14 hours and 16 minutes for gaming. In Notebookcheck's Wi-Fi web surfing and video playback tests, it was able to run for 30 hours and 42 minutes and 36 hours and 31 minutes, respectively, on a single charge.
As a flagship phone, this device also has impressive features in other areas. For example, a Qualcomm flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor powers it. The device runs Android 16 out of the box, and OnePlus will provide four major updates with six years of security-only updates. You can get the OnePlus 15 for either $899 or $999, depending on the configuration.
Oppo Find X9 Pro
One of the highlights of Oppo's Find X9 Pro flagship phone is its 7,500 mAh battery, which also uses silicon-carbon instead of the traditional lithium-ion. That battery capacity is roughly 50 percent more than the 5,088 mAh cell in the iPhone 17 Pro Max and the 5,000 mAh battery found in the Galaxy S26 Ultra. Due to the battery, this phone ranks as one of the best in battery life according to figures from different sources.
In GSMArena's test, this phone managed to hit an average battery life of 21 hours and 57 minutes for mixed use, 28 hours and 34 minutes for calls, 22 hours and 20 minutes for web surfing, 28 hours and 39 minutes for video, and 13 hours and 38 minutes for gaming. In PhoneArena's test, it managed 9 hours and 50 minutes for mixed use, 25 hours and 34 minutes for browsing, 13 hours and 30 minutes for video, and 11 hours and 17 minutes for gaming.
In Notebookcheck's Wi-Fi web surfing test, it managed a total of 34 hours and 19 minutes, and lasted 41 hours and 13 minutes in video playback. To juice this device up, you can do so via USB-C or wirelessly at maximum charging speeds of up to 80 W and 50 W, respectively. It also supports 10 W reverse wireless charging for charging other devices when the need arises. It launched with Android 16 out of the box, and the company promises to provide the device with up to five major updates.
Motorola Moto G Play (2026)
Motorola's Moto G series is its budget-focused lineup of Android phones. The Moto G Play (2026) is one of the new entries added to the lineup for this year, with a price tag of $179.99. The battery has a capacity of 5,200 mAh, but despite that capacity, this phone has been found to have one of the best battery lives. Unlike the OnePlus 15, Realme P4 Power, and Oppo Find X9 Pro, this device uses a lithium-ion battery instead of silicon-carbon.
It managed nine hours and 27 minutes in PhoneArena's test for mixed use. However, for web browsing, video playback, and gaming, the Moto G Play (2026) lasted for 24 hours and 57 minutes, 12 hours and 57 minutes, and 10 hours and 16 minutes, respectively. Its battery life estimates from GSMArena's tests are slightly better in some areas, with 17 hours and 23 minutes in mixed use, 34 hours and 57 minutes in calls, 16 hours and 54 minutes in web browsing, 23 hours and 49 minutes in video playback, and 9 hours and 19 minutes in gaming.
It comes with Android 16 out of the box and is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor. This device is one of the few Android phones that comes with a microSD card slot. It also has a headphone jack, and hence is perfect for anyone who prefers listening to music via the port. The display is a 6.7-inch LCD panel that supports a 120 Hz refresh rate but only has 1604 x 720 resolution.
Nubia Redmagic 11 Pro
The Nubia Redmagic 11 Pro is powered by a 7,500 mAh battery, which helps it secure a spot on this list. Like most phones on this list, this model uses silicon-carbon battery technology. Based on tests from GSMArena, the Redmagic 11 Pro can last up to 20 hours and 2 minutes in combined use, with 37 hours and 53 minutes in calls, 17 hours and 39 minutes in web browsing, 27 hours and 33 minutes in video playback, and 11 hours and 56 minutes in gaming.
On the other hand, PhoneArena's tests gave the device a battery life estimate of 10 hours and 43 minutes in mixed use, 25 hours and 55 minutes in web browsing, 15 hours and 5 minutes in video playback, and 14 hours and 14 minutes in gaming. To charge the device, a USB-C port is available, and it supports 80 W wired charging speeds. You can also recharge this phone wirelessly, with speeds of up to 80 W.
The display is a bit larger than what you'll find on other devices in this roundup, as it has a 6.85-inch AMOLED panel with a 144 Hz refresh rate and 2688 x 1216 resolution. As a gaming phone, the Nubia Redmagic 11 Pro is one of the new Android phones setting a standard in 2026 by using a liquid-cooling solution instead of the usual vapor chamber systems. You can buy the Redmagic 11 Pro starting at $749 from the company's website.
How we selected smartphones with the best battery life
To compile this list of smartphones with excellent battery life, we relied on data from several consumer-focused sites, including ZDNET, PhoneArena, GSMArena, Tom's Guide, and Notebookcheck, as they all perform independent tests to find out how much battery life you should expect from a smartphone.
Each site has a different methodology for testing its devices, but we decided not to depend on any single source to give balanced recommendations on some of the best phones with good battery life. Additionally, we also used a variety of sources for battery life data since not every site has tested every phone that is on the market.
However, we gave priority to scores from GSMArena and PhoneArena as they were more likely to have tested recent phones than other sites. Where necessary, we've provided links to where you can buy the discussed phone — we've skipped adding links for phones that aren't officially sold in the U.S., like the Oppo Find X9 Pro and Realme P4 Power.