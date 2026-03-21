5 Smartphones With The Best Battery Life In 2026

Among the items to consider when buying a new phone is the battery life, because you don't want to buy a phone that you'll have to keep plugged into a charger most of the time. However, buying a smartphone with the best battery life isn't straightforward. While a phone's battery capacity can roughly tell you what to expect, it doesn't directly translate to screen time. This is because a phone's battery life is also influenced by a variety of factors other than battery capacity.

Factors such as the display size, display resolution, refresh rate, connections (like Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and GPS), the processor used, and the operating system all play a role in determining whether a phone has excellent battery life. That's why some Android phones with bigger batteries might have worse battery life than an iPhone. Additionally, a company's battery life estimate shouldn't be taken at face value because, of course, a manufacturer wants you to buy it.

That's where various independent sites like PhoneArena, GSMArena, and ZDNET come to the rescue, as they test different smartphones every year, analyzing their real-world strengths and weaknesses, including the battery life. These five smartphones have received some of the highest battery life estimates from several tech sites and are solid picks if you want a device that can last long on a single charge in 2026.