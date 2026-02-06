Android Phones With Huge Batteries Still Can't Beat The iPhone 17 Pro Max﻿

There are several ways Android phones are changing in 2026, and battery technology seems to be of primary importance to most manufacturers. More smartphone vendors are using silicon-carbon batteries, offering consumers larger battery capacities than previous-generation models. The spec sheets of some newer phones list battery capacities that surpass massive numbers, such as 7,000 mAh. On the other hand, the iPhone Air and 17 Pro Max, with much smaller batteries in comparison, have performed well in battery tests. Since the iPhone 17 Pro Max tops out at 5,088 mAh, Android phones have a clear advantage — at least on paper. A larger battery suggests the phone will offer better battery life. However, an extensive battery test from CNET shows that the iPhone 17 Pro Max outperforms its Android rivals, including phones like the OnePlus 15, featuring a mammoth 7,300 mAh battery.

CNET ran the same battery tests on 35 phones, including the iPhone 17 models from Apple, along with phones from OnePlus, Motorola, Poco, Samsung, and Google. After averaging the results, CNET concluded that the iPhone 17 Pro Max offers the best battery life. The iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro took the second and fourth spots in CNET's rankings. The OnePlus 15 tied for second place with the standard iPhone 17 model, while the Poco F7 Ultra ranked third. CNET's battery life tests, detailed below, show that battery size alone will not guarantee the best possible battery life in a handset. Other factors, like the efficiency of the internal components and software optimization, also play an important role.