This Android Smartphone Claims Its Battery Will Last For Days On A Single Charge
One of the Android trends we expect for 2026 is significantly improved battery life. We're already seeing it in devices like the Honor Magic 8 Pro, with up to a 7,200 mAh battery. But the Realme P4 Power, unveiled in India in late January, dwarves the Magic 8 Pro with a massive 10,001 mAh Titan Battery. Realme says the phone will last for days between charges. Tom's Guide has shown it can last for over three days on a charge, with standby life going up to 13 days. These are noteworthy achievements for a phone that's just 9.08 mm thick and weighs only 219 g. Big-battery Android devices aren't new, but they're usually built like rugged bricks. The Realme P4 Power stands out by squeezing a 10,001 mAh battery into a form factor that still looks like an everyday phone.
Realme positions the P4 Power as a handset for young users, meant to offer dependable performance for entertainment in addition to long-lasting battery life. The handset packs a 6.8-inch OLED display supporting a 144 Hz refresh rate, 6,500-nit peak brightness (600 nits typical), and a 2,800 x 1,280 resolution. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass, while the rear panel features a transparent top section that highlights some of the phone's internal components. The P4 Power runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra chip, paired with 8 GB or 12 GB of RAM and 128 GB or 256 GB of storage. A secondary Hyper Vision+ AI chip handles visuals for videos and gaming. The rear camera features a 50-megapixel Sony main lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter.
The Realme P4 Power's battery breakthroughs aren't limited to sheer capacity
The P4 Power's impressive battery capacity is about double the 5,000 mAh batteries common for 2024 handsets, and significantly higher than 6,000-7,000 mAh used in many 2025 and 2026 devices. Realme described its new battery to Tom's Guide as the result of innovations in materials, the chemical structure, and the Titan Long-Life algorithm. Realme used a new spherical honeycomb design for the silicon-carbon anode to increase the life of the battery significantly. The P4 Power will last up to 1,650 cycles. After eight years, the battery health should still be above 80%.
The P4 Power can last through about 12 hours of continuous gaming, 32.5 hours of video streaming, or 21.4 hours of navigation. It can stream Spotify for 185.7 hours. When battery life drops to 5%, users can enable the Super Power Saving Mode, which will offer up to 218 minutes of voice calls or 46.8 hours of standby. The Titan Battery recharges at up to 80-watt speeds, which gives the P4 Power a 50% charge in 36 minutes. When used as a power bank, the P4 Power can recharge other devices at 27 watts. For example, Realme says an iPhone 16 Pro will reach 50% in 27 minutes.
Finally, Realme also focused on the safety aspect of the P4 Power's battery life, noting it's the world's first and only device to obtain TÜV Rheinland's 5-star rating. It's also the first handset with a 10,000 mAh battery to pass military-grade shock tests. The phone is rated IP69 for dust and water resistance.
Where to buy the Realme P4 Power
The P4 Power runs on Google's Android 16 operating system, with Realme UI 7.0 on top. Realme promises three years of Android updates and four years of security patches for the P4 Power — at that point, the battery health should still be at about 94%, according to the company. The Titan Long-Life Algorithm will play a hand in ensuring the Titan Battery keeps its health, by optimizing battery health based on the user's behavior. The P4 Power will also offer AI features, including camera and gaming optimizations, and support for Google's Gemini.
The Realme P4 Power appears to be a good deal for buyers looking for an affordable 2026 Android phone with decent specs and great battery life. Unfortunately, the phone will be available only in India initially, starting at INR 25,999 (roughly $285 USD) for the 8GB / 128GB version. The most expensive model (12GB / 256GB) will retail for INR 30,999 ($339) on February 5, when sales start. Early buyers will also get a four-year battery warranty with their purchase. Android fans thinking that Amazon may soon stock the Realme P4 Power for U.S. and international sales may be disappointed to hear that's unlikely to happen. Realme told Tom's Guide that Amazon's storage rules about battery size and wattage would make it impossible for the e-commerce giant to store Realme's phone in its fulfillment centers.