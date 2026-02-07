This Android Smartphone Claims Its Battery Will Last For Days On A Single Charge

The P4 Power's impressive battery capacity is about double the 5,000 mAh batteries common for 2024 handsets, and significantly higher than 6,000-7,000 mAh used in many 2025 and 2026 devices. Realme described its new battery to Tom's Guide as the result of innovations in materials, the chemical structure, and the Titan Long-Life algorithm. Realme used a new spherical honeycomb design for the silicon-carbon anode to increase the life of the battery significantly. The P4 Power will last up to 1,650 cycles. After eight years, the battery health should still be above 80%.

The P4 Power can last through about 12 hours of continuous gaming, 32.5 hours of video streaming, or 21.4 hours of navigation. It can stream Spotify for 185.7 hours. When battery life drops to 5%, users can enable the Super Power Saving Mode, which will offer up to 218 minutes of voice calls or 46.8 hours of standby. The Titan Battery recharges at up to 80-watt speeds, which gives the P4 Power a 50% charge in 36 minutes. When used as a power bank, the P4 Power can recharge other devices at 27 watts. For example, Realme says an iPhone 16 Pro will reach 50% in 27 minutes.

Finally, Realme also focused on the safety aspect of the P4 Power's battery life, noting it's the world's first and only device to obtain TÜV Rheinland's 5-star rating. It's also the first handset with a 10,000 mAh battery to pass military-grade shock tests. The phone is rated IP69 for dust and water resistance.