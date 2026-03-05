4 Cool New Android Phones That Are Setting The Standard For 2026

Smartphone companies keep us on our toes every year by launching new models onto the market, introducing improvements over the previous generations, even if they're vey slight. That could be larger batteries for longer screen time, improved cameras for better pictures and videos, powerful processors for snappy navigation, and more. 2025 wasn't the most exciting year in the Android smartphone market, as there wasn't anything big that major Android phone manufacturers brought to the table to nudge us to upgrade.

Despite that, last year wasn't without its surprises. Perhaps the most exciting developments from last year were the use of silicon-carbon batteries in some Android phones. Since silicon-carbon batteries have a higher density than traditional lithium-ion ones, we saw a number of new Android phones released with bigger battery capacities. The OnePlus 15, for example, was launched with a 7,300 mAh battery.

It's a massive one, and it stood out as a battery champion in our OnePlus 15 review, offering better screen time than Google's flagship Pixel 10 Pro devices and Samsung's Galaxy S25 series. Looking forward, 2026 is here, and as usual, we expect various companies to unveil their new offerings for the year. Samsung unveiled its new flagship Galaxy S26 series phones on February 25, which bring welcome upgrades to the previous generation. The Galaxy lineup is set to define 2026 for Android phones, as the S26 Ultra has introduced some exciting features like the Privacy Display, Audio Eraser within apps, and more.