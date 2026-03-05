4 Cool New Android Phones That Are Setting The Standard For 2026
Smartphone companies keep us on our toes every year by launching new models onto the market, introducing improvements over the previous generations, even if they're vey slight. That could be larger batteries for longer screen time, improved cameras for better pictures and videos, powerful processors for snappy navigation, and more. 2025 wasn't the most exciting year in the Android smartphone market, as there wasn't anything big that major Android phone manufacturers brought to the table to nudge us to upgrade.
Despite that, last year wasn't without its surprises. Perhaps the most exciting developments from last year were the use of silicon-carbon batteries in some Android phones. Since silicon-carbon batteries have a higher density than traditional lithium-ion ones, we saw a number of new Android phones released with bigger battery capacities. The OnePlus 15, for example, was launched with a 7,300 mAh battery.
It's a massive one, and it stood out as a battery champion in our OnePlus 15 review, offering better screen time than Google's flagship Pixel 10 Pro devices and Samsung's Galaxy S25 series. Looking forward, 2026 is here, and as usual, we expect various companies to unveil their new offerings for the year. Samsung unveiled its new flagship Galaxy S26 series phones on February 25, which bring welcome upgrades to the previous generation. The Galaxy lineup is set to define 2026 for Android phones, as the S26 Ultra has introduced some exciting features like the Privacy Display, Audio Eraser within apps, and more.
Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold
Although Samsung wasn't the first manufacturer to unveil a foldable phone, the company has been in the game for a while, and towards the end of 2025, it went a step further. It unveiled the Galaxy Z TriFold, its first foldable device that can be unfolded twice, revealing a 10-inch display split into three sections.
While the $2,900 price tag makes the TriFold pricier than the company's $2,000 Z Fold 7 from 2025, the former ushers in a new era of foldable smartphones that can be folded twice, on the global stage. The only competitor is Huawei's Mate XT Ultimate, which is also the world's first tri-fold phone. However, it is exclusive to the Chinese market.
Samsung's Galaxy Z TriFold is the one that leads the pack for trifold phones in both the U.S. and the rest of the world. It weighs just 309 grams, and when closed, it's 12.9 mm thick. And when you open the TriFold, the slimmest panel measures 3.9 mm while the thickest one is 4.2 mm.
Realme P4 Power
As expected, one of the major changes happening in the Android smartphone market in 2026 is battery life improvement. Just when you thought the 7,500 mAh battery capacity in the Oppo Find X9 Pro would be the level companies aspire to reach in 2026, the Chinese tech company Realme has already set a new standard for 2026. The company unveiled its new Realme P4 Power smartphone in the Indian market in February, and one of its main selling points is a massive 10,001 mAh battery.
Phones with gigantic batteries aren't new, and the battery capacity in Realme's P4 Power isn't the biggest ever in a phone. Some models with bigger batteries exist, like the Energizer Hard Case P28K with a 28,000 mAh battery. Where the Realme beats other big battery phones that have launched over the years is its compact profile.
This phone has a slim body that measures 9.08 mm thick and weighs 219 g (slightly less than Apple's iPhone 17 Pro Max), making it the first model to pack such a big battery in a standard smartphone body. The battery uses silicon-carbon instead of lithium-ion, just like the OnePlus 15 and Oppo Find X9 Pro, but sets a new standard for battery capacity. According to Tom's Guide, this phone can last over three days on a single charge when actively used and nearly 13 days on standby.
Redmagic 11 Pro
Redmagic is a brand that specializes in gaming-capable phones. The brand has carved its identity in the market for making phones that pack power and unique aesthetics that make it stand out from the crowd. The company's latest device, the Redmagic 11 Pro, is yet another gaming-focused phone that features high-end specs, including an AMOLED display with up to a 144 Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, up to 24 GB of memory, 1 TB of onboard storage, and a 7,500 mAh battery with 80 W wired and wireless charging support.
Additionally, as a gaming-optimized phone, the Redmagic 11 Pro comes with a one-of-a-kind active liquid cooling system that is meant to keep the device running cool while playing games. ZDNET put the company's liquid cooling system to the test, and the team found out that the phone remained cool even while gaming — the system is so effective that the phone didn't even feel "slightly warm" at any point.
In contrast, most modern Android flagships use passive vapor chamber systems for cooling. The Galaxy S25 series used such a system, and some users complained about overheating issues early on, so perhaps we should expect to see more companies embrace liquid cooling systems like the Redmagic 11 Pro's as the way to go in 2026 and beyond.
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra
Samsung's Galaxy S series lineup of flagship phones has already been upgraded for 2026, as the company continues its tradition of a yearly release. One of the most exciting features that Samsung has added to its flagship Galaxy S26 Ultra is a so-called Privacy Display, meant to protect the contents of your screen from being seen by those sitting next to you. Privacy Display uses both hardware and software to work, allowing you to turn the feature on or off depending on your needs.
You can also choose when it should be enabled (like when entering your screen lock or while in certain apps) and decide whether it should cover the entire screen or specific areas like the notifications pop-up area. That makes it more robust than using privacy screen protectors, which are sold on the market to address the same issue. The S26 Ultra also expands the Audio Eraser feature to remove distracting background sounds from videos playing in third-party apps, like YouTube and Netflix. Another handy feature on the S26 Ultra is the updated Bixby, which can perform tasks on your behalf, like adjusting brightness and preventing the screen from timing out, instead of offering instructions on how to do it.
Another area where the S26 Ultra has set a new standard is AI integration by adding a bunch of AI-powered features. For instance, the Now Nudge feature can check your calendar for any conflicts if someone texts you about a meeting, and Now Brief gives you timely reminders about important events. The Galaxy S26 Ultra can also use different AI chatbots to perform multi-step actions in the background, like booking a taxi.
Methodology
Many new smartphone models are released onto the market every year at different times. Our main focus for this article was to search for phones that have something unique, such as the liquid-cooled system in the Redmagic 11 Pro and the 10,001 mAh battery in the Realme P4 Power. We've searched through different sites, including media sites and manufacturer websites, to dig up these standout devices.