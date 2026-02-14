5 Android Phones That Still Come With A microSD Card Slot In 2026
Android phones, and smartphones in general, get better as manufacturers release new models to the market. Just a few years ago, flagship phones used to ship with 32GB of storage; Samsung's 2011 flagship Galaxy S11 offered either 16GB or 32GB of storage. And now, in 2026, you can buy a phone with 1TB or even 2TB of built-in storage. But while companies have continued to offer more built-in storage in smartphones, it might not always be enough. Besides, if you've shopped for a brand-new phone in the last few years, you've probably noticed just how smartphone companies charge a premium for storage upgrades.
And while it might have been easy to overlook this in the past, as many Android manufacturers offered devices with microSD card slots for storage expansion, that isn't the case anymore. Fortunately, there are still some Android phones you can buy right now that ship with the good old microSD card slot. While the ones that still have the microSD card slot might not be performance beasts or even the best in the camera department, some of these Android phones are priced competitively and offer good value for money.
If you're a devoted Android phone user, you know how rare phones with expandable storage are. However, to make your life easy while shopping, we've compiled this list by doing all the heavy lifting for you through extensive research across manufacturer websites.
Motorola Moto G Stylus (2025)
The Moto G Stylus is one of the phones with a microSD card slot that you can buy in 2026. While it came out in 2025 and it's nearly a year old as of this writing, the microSD card slot makes it worth considering if you want an Android phone with expandable storage. Even though the available microSD card slot supports up to 1TB of storage, the phone also gives you either 128 or 256GB of onboard storage. Motorola launched the Moto G Stylus starting at $400, and as expected, it has other features that might make it an attractive buy.
It's powered by a 5,000 mAh battery and supports 68W wired charging via USB-C. If you prefer wireless, the Moto G Stylus supports 15W wireless charging. The company went with the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor, which works in tandem with 8GB of memory to make the Moto G Stylus a solid performer. Moreover, it sports a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, a dual rear camera setup (50MP main and 13MP ultra-wide), and a 32MP selfie camera. It has an IP68 dust and water resistance rating, making it safe to use in water as it can withstand being immersed in 4.9 feet of water for up to 30 minutes.
Surprisingly, this phone has a headphone jack and, as the name suggests, it has a built-in stylus, both of which are rare on modern smartphones. The Motorola G Stylus (2025) is available to buy from Amazon at $349.99 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage version in two colors: Gibraltar Sea or Surf the Web.
Samsung Galaxy A17 5G
Samsung's Galaxy A series is one of the best to consider when you want to buy some of the best high-quality yet budget-friendly phones. Announced in the U.S. in late 2025, the A17 5G largely carried over features from its predecessor, the Galaxy A16, and added a few tweaks. It features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and is powered by the company's Exynos 1330 processor.
For a $200 Android phone, the A17 5G includes a triple camera setup: a 50MP wide, 5MP ultra-wide, and a 2MP macro camera. And at the front is a 13MP lens housed in a waterdrop notch for taking selfies. Under the hood, Samsung has paired the Exynos 1330 with either 4, 6, or 8GB of memory and 128 or 256GB of onboard storage. But what makes the Galaxy A17 5G such a special device is the support for storage expansion using a microSD card, and its six-year operating system and security updates promise.
Regarding the former, this device includes a microSD card slot that's shared with the SIM tray, which you can use to add up to 2TB of storage if you feel the 128GB or 256GB of built-in storage isn't enough for your needs. You can buy the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage Galaxy A17 5G from Samsung or on Amazon for $199.99. You can choose between three color options: blue, black, or gray.
Motorola Moto G 5G (2026)
The 2026 Moto G 5G is a budget-friendly phone from the company that competes directly with the aforementioned Galaxy A17 5G. In fact, they have an identical $199 MSRP, although it's inferior to the A17 5G. But if you prefer something other than a Samsung Galaxy phone and have a tight budget, the 2026 Moto G 5G is a great alternative because, like the A17 5G, it has a dedicated microSD card slot. However, the microSD card slot on this device supports up to 1TB of storage.
Additionally, like the Moto G Stylus, this phone also has a headphone jack. This phone sports a 6.7-inch LCD display with 720p resolution, which is quite low by today's standards. Fortunately, it supports a 120Hz refresh rate for a smooth feel when scrolling. A 5,200mAh battery powers this device, and while it's considerably large, juicing it up shouldn't take that long as it supports 30W charging speeds. The Moto G uses a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip paired with 4GB of memory, and it only includes 128GB of storage.
But 128GB might not be enough for you, so the microSD card slot is quite handy for expanding storage. The 2026 Moto G 5G is certainly not the best on the market performance-wise, but it has been found to be quite a capable device for everyday tasks. In the camera department, it has a dual camera setup on the rear with a 50MP wide-angle and 2MP macro lens, and a single 32MP selfie camera. The Moto G 5G is available to buy from Amazon or Motorola for $199.99.
Samsung Galaxy A26 5G
Samsung is ranked as the best Android phone brand based on customer satisfaction, and the A26 is yet another great device from the South Korean manufacturer that comes with a microSD card slot. And like the A17 5G, it supports up to 2TB of expandable storage. And that's on top of the 128GB or 256GB onboard storage that Samsung offers on the A26. Price-wise, it's also a budget phone, so don't expect any flagship-level specs on this device.
It has a 6.7-inch 1080p AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth motion while scrolling. For taking pictures and videos, there are three camera lenses on the back (8MP ultra-wide, 50MP wide, and 2MP macro) and a single 13MP selfie camera on the front. It includes a 5,000mAh battery, and it only supports wired charging (up to 25W). This phone comes with two memory configurations, either 6GB or 8GB, with either 128GB or 256GB of onboard storage.
For durability, the A26 5G includes Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ to give the display better scratch and drop resistance and is IP67-rated, which means it can withstand being submerged in water up to a depth of 3.2 feet for up to 30 minutes without damage. You can buy the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the Samsung Galaxy A26 5G from Samsung for $299.99.
Nothing CMF Phone 2 Pro
Nothing's Android phones are known for their unique design, and the CMF Phone 2 Pro is no exception. It features a slightly bigger 6.77-inch AMOLED display relative to other phones on this list, with a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling and 3,000 nits peak brightness. Out of the box, the phone runs Android 15, and Nothing promises up to three major upgrades. The device runs on a 4nm Mediatek Dimensity 7300 Pro chip paired with 8GB of memory and either 128GB or 256GB of onboard storage.
Thanks to the chip, the Nothing CMF Phone 2 Pro can hold its own in less demanding games. And if that storage doesn't seem enough for you, you can, fortunately, add more thanks to the phone's microSD card slot, which allows you to add a card of up to 2TB. On this phone, the battery is 5,000mAh, and it supports up to 33W wired fast charging speeds. It also supports 5W reverse wired charging, so you can use it as a power bank to charge other devices.
The rear camera is a triple-lens setup with a 50MP wide, 50MP telephoto, and an 8MP ultra-wide, while the selfie camera is a 16MP lens. One of the caveats with the CMF Phone 2 Pro is that it isn't officially sold in the U.S. However, if you want to get it in the U.S., you can buy it from other channels like eBay.
How we selected these phones
The main premise of this article was to find Android phones that you can buy new in 2026, which include a microSD card slot. To achieve this goal, we researched sites like GSMArena, Amazon, Best Buy, and manufacturer websites to find Android phones that meet our selection criteria. We mainly considered Android phones that are officially sold in the U.S., but made an exception for the Nothing CMF Phone 2 Pro, as it can be found via other unofficial channels like eBay.