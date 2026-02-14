5 Android Phones That Still Come With A microSD Card Slot In 2026

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Android phones, and smartphones in general, get better as manufacturers release new models to the market. Just a few years ago, flagship phones used to ship with 32GB of storage; Samsung's 2011 flagship Galaxy S11 offered either 16GB or 32GB of storage. And now, in 2026, you can buy a phone with 1TB or even 2TB of built-in storage. But while companies have continued to offer more built-in storage in smartphones, it might not always be enough. Besides, if you've shopped for a brand-new phone in the last few years, you've probably noticed just how smartphone companies charge a premium for storage upgrades.

And while it might have been easy to overlook this in the past, as many Android manufacturers offered devices with microSD card slots for storage expansion, that isn't the case anymore. Fortunately, there are still some Android phones you can buy right now that ship with the good old microSD card slot. While the ones that still have the microSD card slot might not be performance beasts or even the best in the camera department, some of these Android phones are priced competitively and offer good value for money.

If you're a devoted Android phone user, you know how rare phones with expandable storage are. However, to make your life easy while shopping, we've compiled this list by doing all the heavy lifting for you through extensive research across manufacturer websites.