This Is Considered The Best Major Android Phone Brand In Terms Of Customer Satisfaction

The Android smartphone market is pretty big in the United States, with nearly 40% share of the total mobile phones sold in the country. Multiple manufacturers continuously vie to grab whatever business they can get, as phones last longer and the upgrade cycles increase. However, Samsung has consistently remained at the top in terms of smartphone shipments, with no real threat from other manufacturers. While one of the reasons for this is the company's high-quality products that often find a place among the best smartphones, the company also benefits from consumers' trust, which shows in the customer satisfaction benchmarks.

According to the latest research report from the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI), Samsung continues to lead the customer satisfaction benchmarks among Android phone manufacturers. The company scored 81 in the 2025 benchmarks, pipping the likes of Google, Motorola/Lenovo, and other brands. It also tied with Apple for the top spot among all smartphone makers, not just Android. Moreover, this is the fifth consecutive time for the company to top these benchmarks, which indicates the customers are quite satisfied with Samsung smartphones. So, if this has got you curious about Samsung's smartphone lineup in the U.S., here's everything you need to know.