This Is Considered The Best Major Android Phone Brand In Terms Of Customer Satisfaction
The Android smartphone market is pretty big in the United States, with nearly 40% share of the total mobile phones sold in the country. Multiple manufacturers continuously vie to grab whatever business they can get, as phones last longer and the upgrade cycles increase. However, Samsung has consistently remained at the top in terms of smartphone shipments, with no real threat from other manufacturers. While one of the reasons for this is the company's high-quality products that often find a place among the best smartphones, the company also benefits from consumers' trust, which shows in the customer satisfaction benchmarks.
According to the latest research report from the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI), Samsung continues to lead the customer satisfaction benchmarks among Android phone manufacturers. The company scored 81 in the 2025 benchmarks, pipping the likes of Google, Motorola/Lenovo, and other brands. It also tied with Apple for the top spot among all smartphone makers, not just Android. Moreover, this is the fifth consecutive time for the company to top these benchmarks, which indicates the customers are quite satisfied with Samsung smartphones. So, if this has got you curious about Samsung's smartphone lineup in the U.S., here's everything you need to know.
Smartphones across price segments and form factors
Samsung's smartphone portfolio is pretty sorted in the US, and it offers a curated selection of Android phones, with the Galaxy S25 lineup leading the pack among traditional smartphones, whereas the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Galaxy Z Flip 7 hold the fort among the foldable devices. Speaking of foldables, the company recently announced the Galaxy Z Trifold, which is also set to go on sale in the US in Q1 of 2026, making it the first trifold in the country. The majority of the Galaxy S and Galaxy Z lineup may be occupied with high-end smartphones, but it doesn't mean the company doesn't offer more affordable models.
Its mid-range and budget lineup isn't very diverse, but still includes some capable phones, such as the Galaxy A56, A36, A26, and the A16. Unlike Apple, you can pick the best Samsung phones for every user at different price points. All Samsung phones run on the company's One UI software atop Android, and the company has promised to release OS and security updates for most of its phones for up to seven years. Finally, in terms of pricing, you can find Samsung phones for as low as $200 and as high as $2,000.