Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Review: More And More Refined

Let's get the basics out of the way. The Galaxy S26 Ultra's screen looks great. It's an LTPO AMOLED 2X screen, which means it can vary in refresh rate from 1Hz to 120Hz, as needed. It has a peak brightness of 2,600 nits, and it does a good job of retaining its peak brightness over longer periods of time than some other phones, like the iPhone 17 Pro Max, even if that peak brightness isn't quite as high as some competitors, like the Honor Magic8 Pro. It also has the anti-reflective coating from previous generations of Galaxy phones, which I love. Apple has a great anti-glare coating too, but I really want to see it on more smartphones and tablets. Like other Samsung products, the screen is tuned for vibrancy — so while its colors aren't quite as accurate as some others, it still frankly looks stunning.

Now, we get to the interesting stuff. For around a year or so, I've been wondering what kinds of display innovations would make this section interesting to write. Every high-end phone nails it — they all have bright screens with vibrant colors, smooth variable refresh rates, and crisp resolutions. Turns out, brightness is the innovation — but it's not about making a screen brighter or dimmer for you, but for others around you. That's where Samsung's new Privacy Display comes in.

Contrary to what you might think, Privacy Display isn't a software tweak — it doesn't just dim the brightness. It actually changes the viewing angles on a hardware level. How so? Samsung has re-architected the display to have two sets of pixels. One set is a kind of "wide-angle" set of pixels, which beam light in all directions. Another set is filtered through a lens that focuses the light straight ahead. In normal operation, both of these sets of pixels are enabled, and it looks normal in most usage. With Privacy Display on, that wide-angle set of pixels turns off, meaning that while you can see the screen straight-on, turning it at an angle makes it harder to see. It actually works very well.

But there are some important caveats. It's not perfect. It's not necessarily a substitute for simply being careful about what you're doing on your phone around others, and you still shouldn't be careless with on-screen passwords or other personal information. And the trade-off of the tech is that, theoretically, the viewing angles at normal operation aren't quite as good as they otherwise would be. Frankly, I've found the viewing angles to be great, aided by the anti-glare screen coating. Finally — and this is the biggest trade-off — with Privacy Display enabled, you can see a difference in screen brightness.

I find these compromises easily worth it. Privacy Display is downright cool. You can actually use it in two different strengths. With Privacy Mode enabled, the difference in brightness straight-on is fairly minimal, and while I could see a difference, it was far from distracting. With "Maximum Privacy Protection" enabled, those wide-angle pixels dim even more, and you can see a clear difference. But you never have to use Privacy Display, and without it on, the screen works just like normal, so it's not like you're being forced into using a dimmer screen if you don't want to.

So, how well does it work? In normal mode, when you enable it while looking at the screen from the side, it looks a lot like you turned the brightness all the way down — while when you do the same facing the screen squarely, there's minor dimming. Switch to Maximum Privacy Protection and the screen looks like a super-dim, all-white screen at wide angles. Someone directly next to you will still be able to see what's on the screen, especially if it's high contrast, like black text on a white background. But someone next to them won't be able to see much at all.

Even cooler is how customizable the feature is on a software level. You can set it to turn on in specific locations or when you use specific apps, for example. Basically, you can automate privacy — like having it always turn on when you're using your banking app. I love that.

It remains to be seen if other Samsung phones or even phones from other companies will get this feature — especially considering the fact that the feature comes from the separate-but-joined Samsung Display, which sells display panels to all kinds of manufacturers. I hope it becomes a standard feature for phones over the next few years.