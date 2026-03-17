5 Android Phones That Use Silicon-Carbon Batteries Instead Of Lithium-Ion

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Chinese smartphone vendor Honor unveiled the world's first commercial silicon-carbon battery at MWC 2023, the Honor Magic Pro 5. A flagship built with a 5,450 mAh battery with 12.8% higher energy density than traditional lithium-ion batteries. However, only the Chinese version of the phone would offer the silicon-carbon battery. Honor has since released other devices with silicon-carbon batteries, with other Chinese manufacturers following suit. These developments suggested the silicon-carbon tech would come to iPhone, Pixel, and Galaxy phones from Apple, Google, and Samsung next. That hasn't happened yet, but silicon-carbon batteries have advanced significantly since 2023. Several Android devices now feature massive batteries compared to iPhone, Pixel, and Galaxy devices.

Silicon-carbon batteries allow manufacturers to build phones with larger capacity batteries without increasing the handset's thickness. This favors ultra-thin foldable devices where design constraints force smartphone vendors to use ultra-slim batteries. Silicon-carbon refers to the chemical components used in the anode. These batteries still use lithium to move energy, but the silicon-carbon replaces the graphite used in traditional batteries.

Unfortunately, the silicon expands when combined with lithium, potentially impacting the battery's longevity, as the anode will change volume with each charge and discharge cycle. This may explain why companies like Apple, Samsung, and even Google, which ship hundreds of millions of handsets every year, are more cautious about adopting the technology. That said, several devices made in China now offer silicon-carbon batteries with capacities that can exceed 7,000 mAh.