This 2026 Horror Movie Is Already A Massive Streaming Hit (And It's Wild)

Every once in a while, a genre film comes out that sticks with you, whether because of the visuals, the story, or the characters. Horror is particularly good at this because of the very nature of the genre. Some of the best horror movies of all time have more than one memorable scene that fans recall repeatedly, and one recent flick is looking to be of the same caliber. It's available for streaming, and viewers are gravitating toward it in droves.

Per FlixPatrol rankings, "Primate" is in the top 10 movies in the U.S. on Paramount+ for the week of April 28. It's a creature horror, body horror, and slasher-style flick all wrapped into one. Although there's no conventional killer doling out gruesome vengeance, but instead, as the name implies, the film explores what happens when a lovable primate goes wild.

The story centers around a family's pet chimp named Ben, who unexpectedly contracts rabies and becomes excessively aggressive. While not at all based on the true story of Travis, the chimpanzee that violently attacked his owner, it's clear that the idea behind the film was loosely inspired by the real-world encounter. If you have the opportunity, it's worth watching. Forewarning, it's gory and pretty much exactly what you'd expect a horror of this caliber to be like.