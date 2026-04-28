Jeff Goldblum's Incredible '80s Sci-Fi Body Horror Movie Doesn't Get Enough Love Today

Body horror appears to be back in a big and eye-wateringly painful way. Demi Moore's star vehicle, "The Substance," got plenty of awards attention in 2025, and the latest trailer for "Clayface" proves that even comic book movies are willing to get gross with human anatomy. When looking through these contorting, skin-morphing movies, there's one film that so many body horror entries have since drawn their DNA from, and a classic that, besides defying the laws of science, broke the rules that general movie fandom can't abide seeing broken.

After turning heads (and blowing them up) with the likes of "Videodrome" and "Scanners," director David Cronenberg was proving to be a name in the horror world worth keeping an eye on. That's why when he dared to remake Kurt Neumann's 1958 "The Fly" (adapted from the short story of the same name), it was guaranteed he'd apply a more intense angle to this science-gone-wrong story.

In this case, the poor genius dabbling with things beyond his comprehension was Jeff Goldblum as Seth Brundle, whose home teleportation experiment sees things go sideways when a housefly joins him on his scientific breakthrough. As a result, Cronenberg didn't just deliver; his remake exceeded the original. Not only did it set a bar for sci-fi horror from then on, it also took from classic staples of the sub-genre before fusing them into one that would become his own, with a lot of credit going towards his two leads being tortured by this nightmarish ordeal.