Matt Damon And Pedro Pascal's Controversial Monster Movie Is Finding New Fans On Prime Video

Back in 2016, a relatively unheralded monster movie starring Pedro Pascal and Matt Damon (who we've now spent more than $900 billion trying to save) launched amid a flurry of controversy. Called "The Great Wall", the film is set on and around the Great Wall of China in a fictionalized 11th century where rampaging monsters threaten the world every sixty years. The controversy centered primarily on the casting of Damon in a role that many believed should've gone to a Chinese actor given the setting and historical context. The director responded, claiming that the role wasn't conceived with a Chinese actor in mind and that, of the five major heroes in the film, four of them are Chinese.

That said, I'd hardly be surprised if you've never heard of "The Great Wall". While it did reasonably well at the box office, taking in $334,486,852 worldwide against an estimated budget of $150 million, most of that was international. Domestically it earned a smidge over $45 million, and was heavily panned critically, racking up a 35% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes and a 42 on Metacritic.

However, the film has recently found new life. As of April 30, "The Great Wall" is sitting at number 7 on the top 10 Amazon Prime films in the United States, according to Flixpatrol.com. The film popped up on April 21st and has been sliding around the bottom few slots since.