Why George Lucas Expected Audiences To Hate Star Wars

George Lucas, the creator of "Star Wars," never anticipated his original film in 1977 to land the way it did. When it premiered and during the subsequent theatrical run, it became one of the most important films of all time, launching an entire franchise. However, during the film's production, Lucas wasn't convinced the audience wouldn't hate it.

In a 1977 interview with Rolling Stone, Lucas is very candid about his career up to that point. The then 33-year-old director had shot two films prior, "THX 1138" and "American Graffiti," with the latter shooting Lucas into the stratosphere. This was partially thanks to its massive profitability, earning $140 million against its $777,000 budget in 1973.

With "Star Wars" just in the rearview mirror for Lucas at the time, he reflects on what he was concerned about in terms of audience reactions. In fact, he believed that he would be "trounced" on everything. Lucas states, "I really expected to get trounced very badly about the whole thing... Especially in the end when it came down to the score, which was romantic and dramatic. Not only a slightly corny dialogue here and a very simplistic, sort of corny plot..." Thankfully, some of the worst dialogue was cut after actors like Mark Hamill begged for it.