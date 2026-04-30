The Apple Vision Pro Just Made Medical History - Here's How
Apple Vision Pro — Apple's mixed reality headset — seems to have found a good market in medicine, as it's just made history by being used to perform a cataract surgery. As explained by SightMD, an ophthalmology practitioner in the New England area, Dr. Eric Rosenberg performed the initial procedure in October 2025, and since then, several other cases have been performed using Apple's new platform. While it only made the news now, Dr. Rosenberg used an app he developed called ScopeXR, which helped him see the surgery in a deep, 3D view, while digital maps of the patient's body and test results appeared right in front of his eyes.
While surgeons have used the Apple Vision Pro to help perform spinal surgery earlier, it's impressive that the mixed reality headset, which doesn't require users to touch any surface to interact with it, continues to be improved for several medical purposes. "What we accomplished in that operating room is something that has never been done before anywhere in the world," said Dr. Eric Rosenberg. "This isn't just about a new device; it's about reimagining what the operating room of the future looks like. We've created a platform that makes surgeons safer, smarter, and more connected."
Inside ScopeXR's software
Even though Apple Vision Pro is the platform that helped perform this surgery, it was the ScopeXR app — designed for ophthalmic surgery — that made it possible. According to SightMD, the software integrates with other 3D digital surgical microscopes, which gives real-time surgical images on the Vision Pro. The platform is compatible with several surgical systems, and it doesn't require major infrastructure changes to be widely adopted. This tool also enables real-time collaboration between other doctors and health professionals in real time, which can let other specialists be part of the procedure from anywhere in the world by letting them see what the operating surgeon sees with live microscope feeds, diagnostic data, and with two-way audio support.
"We are now able to bring the world's best surgeon into any operating room, at any hour, from anywhere on the planet," said Dr. Rosenberg. "From residents performing their first cases to surgeons facing unexpected complications, this technology democratizes access to expertise, and that will save vision." Another important feature of this tool is that, in the same way that other doctors and specialists can participate in the surgery, it can also be used by students, residents, and others to observe and learn how to perform those surgeries.
Here's why Apple Vision Pro is a perfect match for surgeries
Despite these advancements, the Apple Vision Pro is far from being a successful Apple product. Unlike all other devices offered by the company, which are available worldwide, the mixed reality is only available in select regions, and with a hefty price tag of $3,499. Then, there's the poor battery life and uncomfortable feeling when used for a few hours. Nonetheless, the Apple Vision Pro is a well-crafted product with two high-end micro-OLED displays offering an excellent mixed reality experience. Apple even updated the headset recently, with the M5 Apple Vision Pro offering 10 percent more pixels and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz.
Apple says its 12 cameras, sensors, and microphones stream images within 12 milliseconds, which is an impressively low latency. The M5 processor, which now powers the Vision Pro, makes apps load faster, in addition to hardware-accelerated ray tracing. The new Neural Engine cores of the M5 chip also make AI features run twice as fast, and the revamped Dual Knit Band makes the heavy headset more comfortable to wear. Since all actions are performed with the eyes, pinch gestures, and voice commands, the headset seems like a natural fit among health professionals.