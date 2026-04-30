The Apple Vision Pro Just Made Medical History - Here's How

Apple Vision Pro — Apple's mixed reality headset — seems to have found a good market in medicine, as it's just made history by being used to perform a cataract surgery. As explained by SightMD, an ophthalmology practitioner in the New England area, Dr. Eric Rosenberg performed the initial procedure in October 2025, and since then, several other cases have been performed using Apple's new platform. While it only made the news now, Dr. Rosenberg used an app he developed called ScopeXR, which helped him see the surgery in a deep, 3D view, while digital maps of the patient's body and test results appeared right in front of his eyes.

While surgeons have used the Apple Vision Pro to help perform spinal surgery earlier, it's impressive that the mixed reality headset, which doesn't require users to touch any surface to interact with it, continues to be improved for several medical purposes. "What we accomplished in that operating room is something that has never been done before anywhere in the world," said Dr. Eric Rosenberg. "This isn't just about a new device; it's about reimagining what the operating room of the future looks like. We've created a platform that makes surgeons safer, smarter, and more connected."