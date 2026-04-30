If You're Wondering Why Netflix Looks Like TikTok Now, This Is Why

Netflix has announced a big redesign for its mobile app, unveiling a new "Clips" feature that will remind users of TikTok, Instagram Reels, YouTube Shorts, and every other social media app that offers a feed of short-form vertical videos that users can keep scrolling for entertainment purposes. Netflix isn't looking to replace TikTok with the new Clips feature, but it is competing for users' attention in those moments when quick social media scrolling might scratch an itch that the regular mobile Netflix experience can't. Netflix addressed that point at the start of the press release announcing the new feature: "Whether you're on your lunch break, commuting, or waiting for your next flight, Netflix on your phone is always with you." The new Clips feature is an "exciting first step towards evolving mobile for members," according to Netflix.

Netflix also put the mobile app redesign on par with last year's redesign of the Netflix TV app, an experience that some users criticized at launch. However, Netflix thinks "the same focus on simplicity and delight" is going to work for the mobile experience, at least for content discovery. The purpose of the vertical video feed in the new Clips section is to help users find new content to watch, and it may have some value. Rather than endless scrolling in the regular Netflix app, on mobile, PC, or desktop, a highly personalized feed of clips may be more helpful.

Importantly, the Clips section will not offer users endless scrolling like TikTok and Instagram do. That's something Netflix addressed in the press release, suggesting a limited number of videos will appear at any time in the Clips section.