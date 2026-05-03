Project Hail Mary Author Andy Weir's Predictions About AI-Generated Art Are Chilling

The acclaimed sci-fi author responsible for "Project Hail Mary," one of the most inspiring and heartwarming movies of 2026 so far, has an unsettling prediction about artificial intelligence and its use in art. In an interview with Julien Crockett of the Los Angeles Review of Books, author Andy Weir (who also wrote "The Martian") was asked about AI's "potential" in the writing world. Weir revealed that he experimented with AI early on out of curiosity and found "it was really bad at writing." However, he expects "it will be good later on" and makes the chilling prediction that he "might be among the last generation of human authors."

In Weir's mind, AI will eventually be capable of writing "more entertaining, compelling, and exciting stories than any human," drawing from the vast catalog of literature and piecing together the parts people enjoy most. Beyond that, he predicts art will "shift away from collective entertainment to a personal form." In other words, Weir thinks AI will be widely used to create stories tailored to an individual's known preferences, and it'll happen "probably within our lifespans."

When asked about the communal experience of art and of getting to know the people who create it, Weir dismisses the idea that people will miss human artists. As he points out, "nobody wants to talk to [Photoshop] ... People accept that there are tools that do this." He believes there will always be some room for humans in all art forms, though he thinks they'll play a smaller role. He gives the examples of live performances and portrait painting, which still exist despite TV, movies, and photography being far more convenient and popular, saying, "What was once routine becomes niche."