5 Sci-Fi Movies To Watch If You Like Ryan Gosling's Project Hail Mary

It's lonely out in space for Ryan Gosling this week, but that's what happens when you embark on a suicide mission to save a planet. Directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, "Project Hail Mary" stars Ryan Gosling, who has already planted his feet firmly in the science fiction genre with "Blade Runner 2049", as well as his turn as matter-of-science-fact moonwalker Neil Armstrong in "First Man."

His latest film feels like both a grounded and gloriously fantastical tale adapted from the book of the same name by "The Martian" author Andy Weir. Here he stars as Ryland Grace, a science teacher turned savior of humanity, who wakes up on the other side of space and is tasked with saving our sun before it dies like so many others. Luckily, he's not the only one venturing out into the great unknown for answers that could stop our world from ending, and a solo mission becomes a dynamite double-act.

After already earning praise as one of the greatest science fiction films ever made, it felt right to skim over some other sci-fi entries that took the first few steps so that "Project Hail Mary" could leap to such success. Tense dramas, heart-pounding blockbusters and even a cult classic. So with that, here are five movies we encourage you to add to your queue and watch once you're back on Earth from "Project Hail Mary."