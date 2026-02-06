Chris Evans & Cillian Murphy's Underrated 2007 Sci-Fi Thriller Deserves A Second Look

Not to go into spoiler territory for anyone that hasn't seen the (checks notes) 19-year-old film, but it's hard to imagine anything following on from "Sunshine," which rounds things off pretty nicely. Nevertheless, it turns out that Alex Garland had plans for more adventures beyond the stars, after mapping out a trilogy that would carry on from Murphy's mission to heat things up a bit.

In an interview with Collider, Boyle confessed that his creative partner had two chapters in mind that never came to fruition. "It was a planetary trilogy," he explained. "It was to do with the sun itself, with two other stories. What's interesting is Alex has a natural instinct as a storyteller to want to tell these expanding stories, and that is why '28 Years Later' wound up as a trilogy."

From there, Boyle's details got a little sketchy, which is understandable after almost two decades. He did give a few morsels on what a story after "Sunshine" could've looked like, though. "It's kind of Elon Musk scale, even though he's lost a lot of credibility. But it was interplanetary stuff; it had more to do with that," Boyle added. His final cryptic note was that it was all about "the idea of looking outside and moving," whatever that means. Regardless of the plans that never ignited, though, at least "Sunshine" still has some life left in it and has some fans even now. If you are in need of something a little more recent, you should watch one of the best sci-fi movies of 2025.