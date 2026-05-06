What Does The Purple Circle Mean On Snapchat?

Snapchat lets you send messages, photos, and videos that disappear after a single view, 24 hours, or, occasionally, up to seven days. If you have been away from the social media app for the past few years, as you have been too busy using Instagram and its perks, you might realize a lot has changed in the meantime. One of the most important questions might be what the purple circle on the app means. The answer is that there's a new photo or video that your friend, an influencer, or a follower posted that you haven't seen yet.

If you've seen a purple circle with a lock, you're about to see a Private Story. The person sharing that content is only doing so with a handful of people, which works similarly to Instagram's Close Friends feature. As long as it's a purple circle, you should know the app is telling you there's a Snap ready to be seen. There are other colors that are important to know about when using Snapchat, as they represent different things on the app.