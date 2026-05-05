One Of HBO's Best Miniseries Is An Emmy-Winning Drama About NASA's Moon Exploration

For as long as we could look up at the sky, it seems that humans have always dreamed of visiting the moon. In 1865, novelist Jules Verne wrote "From the Earth to the Moon," a fantastical science fiction novel about a group of men launching themselves to the moon out of a giant cannon. As impossible as such a thing seemed, the U.S. made fiction a reality in 1969 with the Apollo 11 landing. The Apollo program was truly one of the most monumental events in human history, and it was one of NASA's most expensive space missions ever.

The Apollo 11 landing was also the subject of a particularly excellent HBO miniseries, which utilizes the same name as the aforementioned Jules Verne novel. "From the Earth to the Moon" is a miniseries that aired on HBO in April 1998, and it was produced by Tom Hanks, Ron Howard, and Brian Grazer — all of whom were involved with the hit 1995 movie "Apollo 13." This award-winning series dramatizes the NASA missions leading to Apollo 11, and it remains a favorite for drama fans and space dreamers alike, especially now, as NASA's Artemis II mission brings those lunar dreams back to life.