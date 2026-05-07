5 Great Sci-Fi Shows That Were Never Finished But Are Still Worth Watching
It's a very specific kind of heartache that nearly everyone have experienced at one point in their lives: a series canceled before its time. As someone who will often wait until a series has completely wrapped to get into it, specifically to avoid this specific brand of torment, I realize that I've missed some gems over the years just because they were prematurely killed by an unfeeling network.
But just because a series wasn't given the opportunity to unspool all the way to a natural conclusion doesn't mean it's not valuable. Also, like bingeable sci-fi miniseries, these shorties have the advantage of being relatively bite-sized. There are several science fiction shows (a surprising number of which are adaptations of other media) that got bumped off due to low viewership or an executive's whim, but still garnered effusive critical reaction or a cult following.
Some of these were lucky enough to spawn films or spin-off series down the line (some even launched underappreciated, three-season reboots), but many lie still in their graves, hidden treasures that only the most avid archaeologists may uncover. I wanted to build a list that didn't just highlight the most obvious canceled pearls but also some of those forgotten gems that time (and the streaming revolution) has forgotten.
Firefly
Starting with an obvious choice, "Firefly" may seem like low-hanging fruit for this list, but it feels appropriate given the recent announcement of an animated series that features the return of the original cast. "Firefly" is one of the most notorious cult classics in science fiction history with good reason. Its combination of sci-fi and Western tropes turned out to be a perfect cocktail of ingredients, recalling Gene Roddenberry's characterization of the original Star Trek series as "Wagon Train to the stars."
It was underpinned by sharp writing and witty dialogue that added just the right amount of edge at a moment when the genre needed a counterpoint to the clean lines and sanitized environments of the "Star Wars" prequels and "Star Trek" sequels of the era. But the real key was the characters. Never has such a varied, charismatic group of rogues, outsiders, and troublemakers shared a starship. "Firefly" is one of the best examples of how the found family trope can be deployed to get an audience truly invested in a cast... and absolutely rip their hearts out of their chests when terrible things happen to said cast.
VR.5
Now onto the truly esoteric. Though I've loved it for years, I've never encountered another person who's heard of, much less seen an episode of "VR.5." That said, it remains one of my favorite shows of the '90s, and a forgotten gem that's well worth watching even in 2026 (assuming you can find it). "VR.5" launched on Fox way back in 1995 and, much to my personal chagrin, only got to air 10 of 13 filmed episodes before being summarily axed.
It tells the story of Sydney, a lonely technophile who discovers that by putting her phone on top of her modem, she can pull people into a fully virtual world just by calling them. It's a weird premise and, as you'd expect, the tech hasn't aged particularly well, but it's remarkably atmospheric for a network TV show from the mid-90s. It also features excellent work from Lori Singer as Sydney, and a fantastic supporting turn from "Buffy's" Anthony Head. "VR.5" beautifully blends mystery and conspiracy elements to create a jigsaw puzzle plot that I'm deeply saddened we'll never get a proper resolution to.
Almost Human
In an era where it feels like you can't make a sci-fi or fantasy show without Karl Urban, it'll come as no surprise that he starred in this underrated gem from the mid-aughts. In pitch-perfect casting, Urban plays a rough-around-the-edges, grizzled detective named John Kennex. After a tragedy that kills his partner and leaves him with a cybernetic leg, he's paired with an android (standard practice in the show's vision of 2048, when police androids are rolled out to combat the rampant crime rate), with whom he has a deeply conflicted relationship that defines much of the show's narrative arc.
The show only aired for a single season and was reportedly cancelled for not reaching "CSI numbers" to offset its steep budget. It's a textbook case of unfulfilled potential. While the first season is uneven, its world-building and stellar cast show tremendous opportunity for growth, and it was one of the rare sci-fi series that managed to blend genuinely funny moments into its action and drama.
Raised by Wolves
Another "two and done" series that was canceled after it wrapped its second season, "Raised by Wolves" follows a pair of androids, called Father and Mother, tasked with rearing a brood of human kids. The series takes place on Kepler-22b, a far-flung exoplanet 640 light-years from Earth. It is, in many ways, a reflection on human nature and how ungovernable we are as a species; much of the conflict centers around religious differences in the human population, and Father and Mother's difficulty in resolving those differences in a peaceable and satisfactory way.
Critical reception of the show was generally pretty strong, and, like a lot of the shows on this list, it appeared to be building momentum going into the second season (the first holds a 76% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with the second jumping all the way up to an impressive 86%). While that fact may make its cancellation sting even more after you wrap up what's available, it's also meatier than many other series in the streaming era, with 10 episodes in the first season and 18 in the second.
Altered Carbon
Similar to "The Lazarus Project", an overlooked British sci-fi series with a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score, "Altered Carbon" represents the beautiful synergy of a wild science fiction premise married to enough narrative scaffolding to support its weight (as well as some genuinely good writing and acting). In the far future, consciousness is stored as Digital Human Freight, which can be implanted in human or synthetic "sleeves," bodies that allow a person to continue to exist after death.
However, only the super-rich, called Methuselahs after the biblical elder because they're often centuries old, can afford to indefinitely extend their life spans this way. When one of them is mysteriously murdered, he pulls an ex-revolutionary convict out of prison to crack the case. Like so many interesting experiments, "Altered Carbon" fell into the "two seasons and done" Netflix trap that seemed to be vacuuming up so many media projects in the late aughts.
In what also feels like a signature Netflix move, it was also supported by a one-off anime movie prequel, but it didn't gin up enough enthusiasm to keep the series alive. Despite its short lifespan, "Altered Carbon" is still very much worth watching, even if just to absorb its "Blade Runner"-adjacent, gritty cyberpunk vibes.