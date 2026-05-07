5 Great Sci-Fi Shows That Were Never Finished But Are Still Worth Watching

It's a very specific kind of heartache that nearly everyone have experienced at one point in their lives: a series canceled before its time. As someone who will often wait until a series has completely wrapped to get into it, specifically to avoid this specific brand of torment, I realize that I've missed some gems over the years just because they were prematurely killed by an unfeeling network.

But just because a series wasn't given the opportunity to unspool all the way to a natural conclusion doesn't mean it's not valuable. Also, like bingeable sci-fi miniseries, these shorties have the advantage of being relatively bite-sized. There are several science fiction shows (a surprising number of which are adaptations of other media) that got bumped off due to low viewership or an executive's whim, but still garnered effusive critical reaction or a cult following.

Some of these were lucky enough to spawn films or spin-off series down the line (some even launched underappreciated, three-season reboots), but many lie still in their graves, hidden treasures that only the most avid archaeologists may uncover. I wanted to build a list that didn't just highlight the most obvious canceled pearls but also some of those forgotten gems that time (and the streaming revolution) has forgotten.