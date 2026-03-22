Netflix's 3-Season Remake Of An All-Time Classic Sci-Fi Series Deserves More Attention

Netflix offers access to a wide range of licensed content, including the full James Bond collection, but it's the originals that will keep you subscribed, with the streamer releasing new titles regularly. Some of them have plenty of seasons to keep you entertained, with "Bridgerton," now in its fourth season, being a good example. Others have a much shorter life, with the two-season "The OA" series being one example that still hurts some fans. But there is one Netflix TV show that will not upset you when it ends, as it was designed to last three seasons. That's much better than experiencing an abrupt cancellation. Best of all, it's a remake of an all-time classic sci-fi series that some TV fans might remember fondly, "Lost in Space." The original also had three seasons airing on CBS between 1965 and 1968.

Whether you saw the original, Netflix's "Lost in Space" deserves more attention and may even warrant a rewatch. It's a more modern take on the stranded-in-space story, featuring high-tech special effects that may resemble at times the action scenes in sci-fi stories made for the big screen rather than a streaming service. It's not just the VFX that may keep you glued to your TV when going through the show's 28 episodes. The story and the characters are what will make you follow along.

The relationship between Will Robinson (Maxwell Jenkins) and the Robot (Brian Steele) is at the heart of the story. But "Lost in Space" also follows the arcs of all the other Robinson family members, including John (Toby Stephens), Maureen (Molly Parker), Judy (Taylor Russell), and Penny (Mina Sundwall). Parker Posey, playing the Machiavellian fraudster June Harris (aka Dr. Smith), is also a highlight of "Lost in Space."