5 Best James Bond Movies Streaming On Netflix

Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan, and Daniel Craig are the main actors who have played James Bond in 25 or 26 movies (depending on how you count) over 64 years. While the search for the next James Bond actor continues, fans of the series will be thrilled to hear that all 26 movies, including the controversial "Never Say Never Again" (1983), will be streaming on Netflix starting January 21. Craig ended his run in 2021, when "No Time to Die" premiered. Almost five years have passed since then, but it's still unclear when we'll see a new actor take on the role.

The best part about James Bond is that there's no right order to watch the movies — unless we're talking about the Daniel Craig films, which have a distinct continuity. You should think of James Bond more as a role, just like the 007 designator. Spies come and go, and some of the best ones are given "double-o" status. Why not inherit a name as well? With that in mind, you can watch the James Bond movies on Netflix in any order you see fit.

If you're looking to start with some of the best James Bond movies, you'll want to check the following list. You'll be surprised to see that only two Daniel Craig movies make the list, even though the more modern 007 adventures are more captivating. They benefit from much larger budgets, spectacular action scenes, and the newest filmmaking technology. But not all of Craig's movies were as well received by critics.