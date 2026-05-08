5 Things Your MacBook's Touch ID Button Can Do (Besides Unlock It)

Apple introduced Touch ID in 2013 with the release of the iPhone 5S, a fingerprint recognition sensor that provides users with an easy way to secure their devices. The feature came to Apple's laptops starting with the 2016 MacBook Pro and has been included in the majority of MacBook models at every price point that Apple has released since then. One notable exception is the base-model MacBook Neo, but the fingerprint scanner is even part of the Magic Keyboard that comes with most iMacs. While the iPhone X ditched the physical home button and swapped fingerprints for facial recognition, Face ID hasn't replaced Touch ID on MacBooks yet.

Of course, your MacBook's Touch ID button — located in the upper right-hand corner of the keyboard — does more than just let you lock and unlock your laptop without having to type in your password every time. You've probably run across a few of its other functions, but there are more you may not know about. That includes some that don't involve Touch ID at all, such as rebooting your device or opening up one of your Mac's best accessibility features.