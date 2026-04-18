This Is The Best MacBook For Every Budget

For long, Apple's MacBook Air carried the title of the best starter MacBook, but the arrival of the MacBook Neo has swiftly changed that. It's not only the most affordable MacBook ever, but it manages to be pretty good without making deal-breaking compromises. We recommend going with the MacBook Neo if you have a budget of around $500. As mentioned in our MacBook Neo review, while it may not be as powerful as Apple's other MacBooks, the Neo packs sufficient power for everyday tasks, including browsing, social media, office documents, and media consumption. Of course, its 8 GB RAM can be a bottleneck if you push too hard, and the port selection leaves a lot to be desired. While you can't fix the RAM, it's easy to upgrade your Neo's port selection with the right USB-C gadgets. Moreover, it has a premium design, an excellent keyboard, a good display, and decent battery life.

It has received excellent reviews, with most experts saying that Apple has cut corners in the right places. The consumer sentiment is similar, and there are hardly any notable complaints. While it starts at $599 ($499 for students), the $699 upgrade gets double the storage at 512 GB and Touch ID for quick authentication. However, it may not be worth splurging so much on the higher variant since you may be able to find an older M4 MacBook Air for under $800 or an M3 variant for under $700, and that would offer a faster processor, a backlit keyboard, Thunderbolt ports, better battery life, and support for MagSafe, which essentially saves one of your USB-C ports from getting blocked when charging. If you're fixated on the Neo but want more storage, getting an external SSD is a more economical solution.