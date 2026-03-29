4 USB-C Gadgets That Will Instantly Upgrade The MacBook Neo
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The MacBook Neo is among Apple's latest products, surprising a lot of people with its aggressive pricing and overall value quotient. The affordable new MacBook Neo has also received raving reviews because of its impressive performance, premium design, and solid battery life, which we also noted in our own MacBook Neo review as well. However, its lower price tag also means that Apple had to cut some corners, such as low RAM and storage, as well as limited port selection. While these compromises may not affect everyone's computing experience, they can stop others from making the most out of this very capable MacBook.
Sure, you will have to live with some of these drawbacks, such as the fixed 8 GB of RAM; you can fix others with USB-C gadgets. These gadgets will not only help you overcome the compromises but also upgrade your MacBook Neo's capabilities for a better experience. We have picked up four such USB-C gadgets to pair up with your new MacBook. We selected these accessories after carefully considering various USB-C devices and how they can improve the everyday experience of a MacBook Neo owner.
Samsung T7 Portable SSD
Even if you get the 512 GB variant of the MacBook Neo, the onboard storage won't be enough for everyone. Fortunately, you can solve this problem with an external SSD, and the Samsung T7 is arguably one of the best options on the market. It supports USB 3.2 Gen 2 speeds, which perfectly match the faster USB-C port on the MacBook Neo. It also comes in a range of storage capacities to meet different needs and has a compact design. More importantly, its aluminum build is sturdy enough to handle drops from as high as two meters. Thanks to these features and its reliable performance, it has received an excellent rating of 4.7 on Amazon.
Mac owners claim it works seamlessly with different Mac desktops and laptops and is a good substitute for onboard storage. They, however, do note that you'll need to format it to the APFS file system to get the most out of it on a Mac machine. While the large majority of reviews are positive, a small set of buyers do note getting defective units that didn't perform as expected or died on them. It costs $185 for the 1 TB variant on Amazon, which is on the higher side because of the ongoing RAM and storage chip shortage. Regardless, it's highly reliable, making it a top recommendation to store your projects, movies, and photos.
Ugreen Revodok Pro 6-in-1 USB-C Hub
The MacBook Neo only features two USB-C ports — one of which is limited to USB 2.0 speeds. This means you technically only get one multipurpose port for charging and transferring data at high speeds, which can be an issue if you plan to connect multiple peripherals, an external display, and more. Fortunately, you can leverage a USB-C hub to upgrade your MacBook's port selection. Ugreen's Revodok Pro 6-in-1 USB-C Hub is an affordable and well-rated choice. It's relatively compact and includes a respectable number of ports to meet most people's needs. You get two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports, and an HDMI 2.0 port.
The single HDMI port is enough for the Neo as it only supports a single external display. There is also a USB PD Type-C port that you'll only be using to connect a wall adapter to power the dock and charge your MacBook Neo. At a price tag of $22, which is often discounted to $16, this dock provides excellent value for money, which is also displayed by the 4.5 rating on Amazon. Shoppers appreciate its convenience, plug-and-play setup, and support for power delivery. It's also confirmed to work with a range of Macs without trouble. The only notable complaints a small selection of folks have are around getting defective units or failures within months. Fortunately, you can rely on the 2-year manufacturer's warranty in case of issues.
Dell S2725DC USB-C Monitor
Another handy upgrade you can make to your MacBook Neo is an external display. It not only gives you more screen real estate but can also allow you to have a dual-display setup for better multitasking and productivity. While there are a ton of options out there, the Dell S2725DC particularly makes a lot of sense for MacBook Neo owners. It's affordable, has a 1440p panel, and more importantly, uses a USB-C connector for video input (in addition to HDMI and DisplayPort), letting you seamlessly use it with your Neo without any adapters. Additionally, the USB-C input can send up to 65W of power to your MacBook for charging, which is more than sufficient to top up the Neo at top speed.
The Dell S2725DC also comes with a built-in USB hub, which includes three USB ports, including two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports. You can use these ports to connect any peripherals or storage drives. It also offers reasonably good color accuracy out of the box and delivers nearly complete coverage of the sRGB color space. Moreover, you get two 3W speakers for audio output in a pinch. Unfortunately, it doesn't support HDR and has a low contrast ratio, something that's expected from a budget model that costs $250. If you want HDR capabilities and a higher 4K resolution, you can consider Dell's S2725QC model, which costs $350.
Iniu 25,000mAh Power Bank
Although the MacBook Neo is not a battery powerhouse like some of the other MacBooks, it still claims to deliver nearly 11 hours of web browsing on a single charge. However, if you are often away from a power outlet and need your MacBook Neo to keep running, a USB-C power bank is a helpful gadget to keep in your laptop bag. While there is no dearth of power banks or portable chargers for laptops, the 25,000mAh power bank from Iniu is a good option. It's reasonably priced, supports the USB Power Delivery (USB PD) standard, and has a built-in digital display. It boasts a rated capacity of 16,000mAh or 80Wh, which is enough to charge your MacBook Neo (49.9Wh) from zero to 100%, while still having some leftover juice to top up your Neo again or give your iPhone a quick boost.
It also supports up to 100W fast charging and comes with three USB ports. You can use the USB-C ports to charge the power bank itself, with a maximum speed of 65W. It will cost you $67 on list price; however, it's often available at a slight discount. These impressive features have made it well-liked among Amazon shoppers who have awarded it a solid rating of 4.4. Folks appreciate that it holds a charge for a long time, delivers on the promised features, and meets the TSA rules for electronics in carry-on luggage. However, it's a bit bulky, which isn't surprising given its battery capacity, and some buyers report getting defective units.
How we selected these gadgets
While picking up these USB-C gadgets to upgrade your MacBook Neo, we focused on accessory categories that appeal to a wide range of consumers and can be used with the USB-C ports on board. We looked through widely-liked gadgets from reputable brands across these categories and selected options that have either received positive feedback from shoppers on Amazon or from trusted experts. All our recommendations will work seamlessly with the MacBook Neo and are reasonably priced, considering most people buying the Neo wouldn't want to spend too much on accessories.