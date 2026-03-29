4 USB-C Gadgets That Will Instantly Upgrade The MacBook Neo

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The MacBook Neo is among Apple's latest products, surprising a lot of people with its aggressive pricing and overall value quotient. The affordable new MacBook Neo has also received raving reviews because of its impressive performance, premium design, and solid battery life, which we also noted in our own MacBook Neo review as well. However, its lower price tag also means that Apple had to cut some corners, such as low RAM and storage, as well as limited port selection. While these compromises may not affect everyone's computing experience, they can stop others from making the most out of this very capable MacBook.

Sure, you will have to live with some of these drawbacks, such as the fixed 8 GB of RAM; you can fix others with USB-C gadgets. These gadgets will not only help you overcome the compromises but also upgrade your MacBook Neo's capabilities for a better experience. We have picked up four such USB-C gadgets to pair up with your new MacBook. We selected these accessories after carefully considering various USB-C devices and how they can improve the everyday experience of a MacBook Neo owner.