The Fast & Furious Outer Space Sequence Gets One Thing Right, According To A NASA Pilot

Hadfield didn't mince his words when it came to the movie's daring and downright silly voyage into space. "Their engines fire, and like 30 seconds later, they're in orbit. It took me eight and a half minutes, so they really went fast. They were getting crushed." Nevertheless, Hadfield was forgiving of the franchise's ninth movie, going where no street racer had gone before, specifically when "Fast 9" pumps the brakes and lets the heroes just look where they are.

It's in Tej and Roman's brief beat floating through space that Hadfield was happy to praise, capturing the rare experience of seeing Earth in its entirety. "I love the scene when those two guys — and you see it reflected in their visors — are suddenly actually seeing Earth from space. The beauty of that and the wonder of it that they're emoting there, it feels just like that," Hadfield explained. "Suddenly, all of the blue is below you. You're out in the eternal blackness, and all of life is laid out there on this beautiful curving arc under them."

Incredibly, then, it's in one of the most far-fetched moments in the entire tire-screeching saga that they actually had a bit of reality to it. Well done, Toretto family. While you might have tested your audience's acceptance of Vin Diesel having an estranged brother that looked like John Cena, sending a mechanic and a street racer on a space mission got the thumbs up from someone who has actually been on one for real.