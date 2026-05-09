Before You Buy A New Laptop, Check For These Ports First

It's hardly the sexiest quality of any piece of hardware, and in the era of sleek aesthetics and hyperportability, port selection is often a forgotten afterthought. That said, disregard ports at your own peril. That sleek, glossy clamshell may dazzle you at first, but after the first week or two with a new laptop, I promise you'll care far less about how pretty the color of the chassis is than how easy it is to plug it in to your favorite accessories (and charge it, and load up additional storage, and hook it up to a TV, etc.). Even the best laptops available in 2026 can benefit mightily from a generous allotment of ports.

I speak from experience when I say it's wildly annoying to buy an ultraportable specifically because I wanted something with a svelte silhouette that could disappear into a backpack or courier bag, but then had to buy a bulky dock to get the connectivity I needed. In an era where USB-C is king, it's easy to forget that a lot of accessories and peripherals require older/different ports to attach to modern hardware. Many will still need at least one USB-A port for backward compatibility, and optimally a handful; HDMI is also still vital for connecting to many displays, especially if you ever use your laptop as a media/streaming center attached to a TV. Let's dive into which ports I consider absolute necessities, which are optional, and which you may actually want to avoid.