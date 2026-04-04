9 Of The Best Laptops You Can Buy In 2026, According To Consumer Reports

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A good laptop is an investment you shouldn't make without adequate research. An impulse purchase or an overly pocket-friendly deal can lead to you acquiring a laptop that keeps you satisfied for a few measly years before you inevitably have to switch things up for your own sanity. This is why working professionals and tech-savvy individuals should prioritize buying a quality laptop in 2026 with positive reviews from reputable publications. The trustworthiness of the manufacturer and a satisfying user experience should also be considered here.

Consumer Reports is very useful in this regard, gauging a laptop's Overall Score, Brand Reliability, and Owner Satisfaction. This site has reviewed several laptops, giving people a broad idea of what they can expect from the most popular devices this year. While some laptops should be given a wide berth, others boast the performance, utility, and design that people expect from the substantial investment they'll make in this department. Since this year has only just begun, expect to see some laptops that have already made the cut for the best laptops in 2025, as per Consumer Reports.