11 Popular Laptop Brands Ranked From Worst To Best According To Consumer Reports

If its subsidiary brand isn't up to the mark for you, then you can definitely opt for Dell itself as your laptop brand. With numerous offerings in the market, choosing just one of the many Dell laptops you can get your hands on can be a challenge. Unless you're working on a budget, the base Dell Inspiron series should be avoided. All of these consumer-grade models have earned less-than-average scores on Consumer Reports, with the dim display, lack of WiFi 6E support, and disappointing performance being common complaints. The Inspiron Plus may be a better purchase, but keep in mind that this laptop isn't perfect, with a lack of ports and its unnaturally heavy weight being two notable engineering faults.

Dell's business-grade laptops are far better purchases, with the Latitude 7000 series being especially excellent. With 4K and HDR options for its bright screen, up to 15 hours of battery life, and a lighter build, this laptop is a great option for professionals. However, the starting price of $1,500 for the 7350 Detachable is a lot, so you can opt for the more affordable 5000 series instead. The tradeoffs aren't too impactful — the build is slightly heavier, and battery life is shorter by just two hours — and the fact that this laptop can be purchased from Best Buy for just around $949 at the time of writing is a steal. The Dell Plus laptops are also great midrange options, with their battery life, build quality, and 2560x1600 display being quite solid for the starting price of $699. If you're in the market for a cheap Chromebook, then the Dell Chromebook 11 is a decent choice, but its Consumer Reports score makes it clear that you can do better.