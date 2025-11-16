The Reason Why Google Chromebooks Are So Cheap

Chromebooks run the ChromeOS operating system, which is centered on cloud-based applications. These laptops don't require hefty solid-state drives because all your content — photos, videos, Google Docs, spreadsheets, and presentations — is stored on Google's remote servers. You will need to log in to your Google account to access most of your content.

One major benefit of this approach is that you can work on files on one laptop and pick up where you left off on another device. You'll see all the changes reflected on the Chromebook when using it again, and vice versa. There is a trade-off, though. You won't get powerful processing, and Chromebooks typically come with limited RAM, so they can't keep up with intense activities, like multitasking and heavy gaming. Storage is minimal, enough to download essential apps, and maybe a few for entertainment. Many of the laptops aren't designed to store files locally, and upgrading your Chromebook's hardware is not straightforward, or even impossible.

That can be good for security, especially for students who use Chromebooks in a classroom setting. It also helps prevent distractions since they can't overload the computer with apps and games. If you are a heavy user, however, you'll need to invest in more Google Drive storage for all your files.