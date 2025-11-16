The Reason Why Google Chromebooks Are So Cheap
If you're looking for a new computer, especially for a middle schooler, you're probably eyeing a Chromebook. These laptops are frequently used in schools for a variety of reasons. One of the biggest reasons Chromebooks are worth buying is their affordability. There are a variety of options available for under $400, and sometimes you can find a good one for under $200.
Chromebooks are considered low-cost, entry-level laptops with minimal features, limited local storage, and a heavy reliance on Google services. Everything is stored within the cloud, so multiple students can use the same Chromebook and get their own personalized experience. Everything is tied to a Google account and is only accessible once you log in. This makes Chromebooks especially attractive for young students, but they're also great as secondary computers or laptop alternatives for those with limited needs. Keep in mind that Google pushes subscriptions as part of the process, and they usually aren't as powerful as full-fledged laptops.
Chromebooks rely on the cloud
Chromebooks run the ChromeOS operating system, which is centered on cloud-based applications. These laptops don't require hefty solid-state drives because all your content — photos, videos, Google Docs, spreadsheets, and presentations — is stored on Google's remote servers. You will need to log in to your Google account to access most of your content.
One major benefit of this approach is that you can work on files on one laptop and pick up where you left off on another device. You'll see all the changes reflected on the Chromebook when using it again, and vice versa. There is a trade-off, though. You won't get powerful processing, and Chromebooks typically come with limited RAM, so they can't keep up with intense activities, like multitasking and heavy gaming. Storage is minimal, enough to download essential apps, and maybe a few for entertainment. Many of the laptops aren't designed to store files locally, and upgrading your Chromebook's hardware is not straightforward, or even impossible.
That can be good for security, especially for students who use Chromebooks in a classroom setting. It also helps prevent distractions since they can't overload the computer with apps and games. If you are a heavy user, however, you'll need to invest in more Google Drive storage for all your files.
Who should use a Chromebook
Chromebooks are the ideal companions for young students and are great for getting homework done. Some schools provide rented Chromebooks, but families may prefer for their kids to have their own to continue studies at home, and to use for light entertainment. Alongside students, they're also good options as secondary computers for those who sometimes work from home or travel often. They are great for non-tech-savvy users who want something easy to use, including grandparents.
Chromebooks are best for productivity when used with Google apps, like Google Classroom, Gmail, Google Docs, Google Slides, Google Sheets, Google Meet, and with the latest models, Google Gemini. Just note that because everything exists in the cloud, you will need internet connectivity to complete most tasks and access your content, though you can use a Chromebook offline for limited things. They're also good for web browsing via Google Chrome, streaming from popular sites like YouTube, and light productivity. If your needs are light, you might find that your next laptop should be a Chromebook.