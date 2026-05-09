One Ad-Libbed Line Changed The Course Of The Marvel Cinematic Universe

When it came to the epic showdown between Josh Brolin's Thanos and an infinity stone-stealing Tony Stark, the directors of "Avengers: Endgame," Anthony and Joe Russo, couldn't settle on a decent comeback for Downey's longtime hero. "Tony used to not say anything in that moment," the directors explained at an event in Washington DC in 2019 (via /Film). "And we were in the editing room going, 'He has to say something. This is a character who has lived and died by quips.' And we just couldn't, we tried a million different last lines. Thanos was saying, 'I am inevitable.'"

In the end, it wasn't Downey, or either of the Russos, that finally added the icing to a cake that had been eleven years in the making. "Our editor, Jeff Ford, who's been with us all four movies and is an amazing storyteller, said, 'Why don't we just go full circle with it and say I am Iron Man.' And we're like, 'Get the cameras! We have to shoot this tomorrow.'"

While there's no doubt that Ford deserves some credit for settling on what is easily one of the most emotional moments in the entire history of the MCU, he wouldn't have contributed anything had it not been for Robert Downey Jr. handling a character that is now in his DNA. Perhaps we might get more of that Stark spontaneity only in a darker iteration when Robert Downey Jr. returns this year in "Avengers: Doomsday," which will arrive in theaters December 18, 2026.