One Ad-Libbed Line Changed The Course Of The Marvel Cinematic Universe
Think of the best lines quoted in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? We could do this all day. After 18 years, we've had a brilliant batch of movies and television shows from the MCU, with characters dropping super-sized bars that will be forever ingrained in our heads. It was back in 2008, though, in the first film, that the franchise's longtime frontman delivered a line he thought up on the spot. Of course, improvisation in Hollywood isn't anything new, but when it came to Robert Downey Jr.'s closing line in "Iron Man," it opened up the franchise in a completely unexpected way that would ripple out for years to come.
In the final act of the MCU's first film, Tony Stark (Downey) holds a press conference that was initially set to see the billionaire playboy philanthropist distance himself from his iron-plated alter-ego. Instead, the star dared to throw in "I am Iron Man," thereby removing any plans for his hero to have a secret identity. Audiences ate the moment up, but unbeknownst to the man in the iron suit, his confession would change characters, storylines and massive plans for the Marvel universe. It would also get a nod in what is still regarded by many as the greatest MCU movie in the franchise's history.
Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige backed Robert Downey Jr.'s bold move
In an interview with Deadline, Kevin Feige discussed the massive ramifications of the "Iron Man" star's very minor tweak. While it might've been a change of plans, it set the tone for fans to anticipate and accept that this take on the Marvel universe wouldn't always go by the book. "It's a fine line. If you're changing something for no reason, that's one thing, but if you're changing something because you want to double down on the spirit of who the character is? That's a change we'll make," explained Feige. "Tony Stark not reading off the card and not sticking with the fixed story? Him just blurting out 'I am Iron Man?' That seems very much in keeping with who that character is. It just hadn't been done in the comics before, but it was something very much in keeping with the comics character and what he could have done."
This creative choice inadvertently gave other characters we'd come to know and love more freedom. Thor, for example, was initially considered to have the secret identity of Donald Blake, as in the comics, before becoming the Norse hero we know. "I think it did inspire us on all the movies," revealed Feige, which is certainly true when it came to Tony's pivotal self-sacrifice in "Avengers: Endgame." The only difference is that it wasn't Downey who had the light-bulb moment, but a crew member who came through at the eleventh hour.
Tony Stark's last line was a last resort in Avengers: Endgame
When it came to the epic showdown between Josh Brolin's Thanos and an infinity stone-stealing Tony Stark, the directors of "Avengers: Endgame," Anthony and Joe Russo, couldn't settle on a decent comeback for Downey's longtime hero. "Tony used to not say anything in that moment," the directors explained at an event in Washington DC in 2019 (via /Film). "And we were in the editing room going, 'He has to say something. This is a character who has lived and died by quips.' And we just couldn't, we tried a million different last lines. Thanos was saying, 'I am inevitable.'"
In the end, it wasn't Downey, or either of the Russos, that finally added the icing to a cake that had been eleven years in the making. "Our editor, Jeff Ford, who's been with us all four movies and is an amazing storyteller, said, 'Why don't we just go full circle with it and say I am Iron Man.' And we're like, 'Get the cameras! We have to shoot this tomorrow.'"
While there's no doubt that Ford deserves some credit for settling on what is easily one of the most emotional moments in the entire history of the MCU, he wouldn't have contributed anything had it not been for Robert Downey Jr. handling a character that is now in his DNA. Perhaps we might get more of that Stark spontaneity only in a darker iteration when Robert Downey Jr. returns this year in "Avengers: Doomsday," which will arrive in theaters December 18, 2026.