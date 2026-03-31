Everything We Know About Marvel's Avengers: Doomsday
Oh, it's been a rocky box-office road for Marvel movies these past few years, hasn't it? Highs that have involved the introduction of Shang-Chi (Simu Liu), who still hasn't gotten a sequel, offset by lows like "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania." As for television, shows have come and gone that have either reminded us why we adore this franchise ("WandaVision," "Loki," "Daredevil: Born Again"), or left us wondering how it's still going ("Secret Invasion"). No matter, though. 2026 could be the year the MCU finally gets its groove back and sends us out at the end of the year with a top-tier Marvel movie. We hope.
This December, the comic book movie-loving world might return to a level of hysteria we haven't seen since Robert Downey Jr. snapped his fingers at a mad titan with an incomplete power mitten. "Avengers: Doomsday" will feature a large group of Earth's Mightiest Heroes coming together once more to face a common enemy that could destroy the world. The issue, of course, is that he looks remarkably like a hero who saved it years earlier.
If you're somehow unaware of what's coming and the impact it will have on the Marvel Cinematic Universe, don't worry. We've got you covered. First, let's look at how the upcoming installment could make "Avengers: Endgame" look like a schoolyard brawl, because this next battle could see heroes from across time, space, and everything in between unite against imminent doom.
What is Avengers: Doomsday about?
The fifth chapter of the super team's story will introduce a new threat from another Earth, originally hinted at in "The Fantastic Four: First Steps." A longstanding foe of the First Family in the comics, Doctor Doom is one of the major villains in the Marvel universe, checking all the boxes on the quintessential supervillain list. A genius scientist who dabbles in dark magic, Doom is the ruler of his homeland, Latveria, but has often found himself bending the world to his will — or even creating a whole new one — which has demanded the greatest heroes fight to set things right.
Details about "Doomsday" are limited, but based on the teaser trailers we've seen so far, it appears this version of Doom will be crossing various realities and leaving chaos in his wake, while at some point kidnapping super-powered little cherub, Franklin Richards, son of Sue Storm (Vanessa Kirby) and Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal). This ordeal will bring the Fantastic Four into contact with Wakandan heroes, have Captain America (Chris Evans) and Thor (Chris Hemsworth) return to action, and seemingly bring inactive mutants from another world to step back onto the battlefield. Unfortunately, although it might sound like familiar territory for all renowned world-savers involved, somewhere in the movie, they're going to learn that this doctor of doom appears to be Tony Stark, alive and well — just not the one they know.
Who is starring in Avengers: Doomsday?
As shown by a long line of chairs and some trailers mentioned earlier, "Avengers: Doomsday" is just as packed as the previous two "Avengers" movies. Returning to the franchise is the on-screen founding father, Robert Downey Jr., who will this time be ruining the day instead of saving it, as Victor von Doom. Potentially standing in his way are Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth, back in action as Captain America and Thor, respectively.
Joining them to stand against Doom are Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, Wyatt Russell, Tenoch Huerta Mejía, Simu Liu, Florence Pugh, Kelsey Grammer, Lewis Pullman, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Winston Duke, Hannah John-Kamen, Tom Hiddleston, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, and Channing Tatum.
However, even with a cast list that enormous, there are still other names rumored to be on the final roll call. Marvel is no stranger to pulling out surprises, and there's a big, wide world of wall-crawlers, strange doctors, and fourth-wall-breaking assassins with knife-knuckle-wielding pals that could appear, as well. It's a tough job, but if any fearless filmmakers are going to be able to manage the gig, it's the directing duo that delivered the most successful films in Marvel movie history.
Who is directing Avengers: Doomsday?
After spending seven years away from the MCU, Joe and Antony Russo have returned to helm the massive comic book movie that will bring Robert Downey Jr. and other OG Avengers back to the fold. The reunion came after director Destin Daniel Cretton stepped down from the film due to scheduling conflicts, but didn't go too far after swinging in to handle "Spider-Man: Brand New Day," which just released a new trailer. Back then, the film was still "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty" — until in 2023, when Jonathan Majors, the actor behind the time-traveling villain at its center, was fired and a new plan was put in place.
While it might've sounded like a haphazard plan to steady the ship, the reassuring detail was that the Russos had already said after the events of "Endgame" that if they ever returned to the franchise they'd left, it would be to adapt Marvel's "Secret Wars" event (via Syfy). As luck would have it, that's just what the follow-up "Avengers" film is called, seemingly bringing to life the reality-warping story that will have heroes from every reality undo Doom's horrific masterplan that doesn't even require an infinity gauntlet to get the job done. But while a story this epic will no doubt get people in seats, the only concern "Avengers: Doomsday" really has isn't Doctor Doom himself, but a tyrannical Duke with a spice problem who is set to return on the same day.
What's the release date of Avengers: Doomsday?
When Earth's Mightiest Heroes faced Thanos a second time in "Avengers: Endgame," there was little to no competition during the film's release — because honestly, why would you even bother? Seven years later, it's clear that even with movies like "Deadpool & Wolverine" or "Spider-Man: No Way Home," the MCU isn't what it once was. That's why it's exciting to see that Denis Villeneuve's highly anticipated threequel, "Dune: Part Three," has set its release date for December 18, 2026 — the same day "Avengers: Doomsday" will be hitting screens. At the time of writing, neither movie appears to be budging, ensuring that the holiday season will be one filled with superheroes and sandworms. The rare event has even followed in the footsteps of "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" in the zeitgeist, with "Dunesday" being the new "Barbenheimer."
Going up against such a massive sci-fi movie might seem like a gamble for Marvel Studios, given the trickle-off from fans who have struggled to keep up with the required viewing of MCU movies and Disney+ shows since the events of "Avengers: Endgame." Of course, none of those films had Evans, Hemsworth, and Downey coming back for more, which, in turn, will draw immediate attention to see this trio on screen together again, even if one will be giving the other two a beatdown. Ultimately, if you haven't marked your calendars already, you should, because either way, December 18 is set to be an epic outing at the movies, whether you're a Marvel fan or not.