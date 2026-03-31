Everything We Know About Marvel's Avengers: Doomsday

Oh, it's been a rocky box-office road for Marvel movies these past few years, hasn't it? Highs that have involved the introduction of Shang-Chi (Simu Liu), who still hasn't gotten a sequel, offset by lows like "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania." As for television, shows have come and gone that have either reminded us why we adore this franchise ("WandaVision," "Loki," "Daredevil: Born Again"), or left us wondering how it's still going ("Secret Invasion"). No matter, though. 2026 could be the year the MCU finally gets its groove back and sends us out at the end of the year with a top-tier Marvel movie. We hope.

This December, the comic book movie-loving world might return to a level of hysteria we haven't seen since Robert Downey Jr. snapped his fingers at a mad titan with an incomplete power mitten. "Avengers: Doomsday" will feature a large group of Earth's Mightiest Heroes coming together once more to face a common enemy that could destroy the world. The issue, of course, is that he looks remarkably like a hero who saved it years earlier.

If you're somehow unaware of what's coming and the impact it will have on the Marvel Cinematic Universe, don't worry. We've got you covered. First, let's look at how the upcoming installment could make "Avengers: Endgame" look like a schoolyard brawl, because this next battle could see heroes from across time, space, and everything in between unite against imminent doom.