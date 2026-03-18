First Spider-Man: Brand New Day Trailer Reveals Tom Holland's Return To The MCU

The first "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" trailer leaked in mid-December 2025, giving fans a blurry first look at footage from the film. However, Sony didn't immediately release an official trailer in theaters or on YouTube. At the time, Marvel was also conducting a massive teaser trailer campaign for "Avengers: Doomsday." In an unexpected move, both Sony and Marvel refrained from releasing MCU trailers during the Super Bowl.

Fast-forward to mid-March, and Sony has finally released the first "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" trailer online, with about four months to go until the film's premiere. Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Mark Ruffalo, and Sadie Sink, "Brand New Day" will hit theaters on July 31. The first trailer gives us our first official look at some of these beloved MCU characters in this new "Spider-Man" adventure.

Sony spent a full day teasing the trailer online before its release on Wednesday, with Tom Holland kickstarting a campaign on social media to announce a promotional campaign unlike those used for earlier "Spider-Man" films. Sony partnered with Spider-Man fans to release short clips from the trailer, for a total of 23 "Brand New Day" videos that were posted on Instagram by individual Spider-Man fans. Interestingly, each short trailer teaser came with a link to the next piece of the puzzle. The better experience is watching the full trailer in one go, either on YouTube (as seen above) or in theaters, where it should play starting this week before the current attractions.