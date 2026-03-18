First Spider-Man: Brand New Day Trailer Reveals Tom Holland's Return To The MCU
The first "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" trailer leaked in mid-December 2025, giving fans a blurry first look at footage from the film. However, Sony didn't immediately release an official trailer in theaters or on YouTube. At the time, Marvel was also conducting a massive teaser trailer campaign for "Avengers: Doomsday." In an unexpected move, both Sony and Marvel refrained from releasing MCU trailers during the Super Bowl.
Fast-forward to mid-March, and Sony has finally released the first "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" trailer online, with about four months to go until the film's premiere. Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Mark Ruffalo, and Sadie Sink, "Brand New Day" will hit theaters on July 31. The first trailer gives us our first official look at some of these beloved MCU characters in this new "Spider-Man" adventure.
Sony spent a full day teasing the trailer online before its release on Wednesday, with Tom Holland kickstarting a campaign on social media to announce a promotional campaign unlike those used for earlier "Spider-Man" films. Sony partnered with Spider-Man fans to release short clips from the trailer, for a total of 23 "Brand New Day" videos that were posted on Instagram by individual Spider-Man fans. Interestingly, each short trailer teaser came with a link to the next piece of the puzzle. The better experience is watching the full trailer in one go, either on YouTube (as seen above) or in theaters, where it should play starting this week before the current attractions.
What happens in the Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer?
The trailer gives us a first look at Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Tom Holland), in the days after the events of "Spider-Man: No Way Home." Peter Parker narrates the clip, briefly reminding us of his predicament. He is still the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, but he's living a lonely life, with everyone dear in his life either dead or having no memory of their relationship with Peter Parker. The trailer shows us a Peter who still suffers, following the lives of MJ (Zendaya) and Ned (Jacob Batalon) closely, without actually getting involved. However, the trailer does show that Peter will interact with his former girlfriend and best friend in the movie. It's too early to tell whether MJ and Ned will remember who Peter Parker is by the end of the film.
All the while, Peter is still doing his job, which is protecting the world around him from bad guys (including Scorpion, played by Michael Mando and The Hand ninja group), with the trailer teasing stunning action scenes in Destin Daniel Cretton's first "Spider-Man" movie. But Peter is also suffering physically as his body is going through some sort of transformation that requires some medical attention. Dr. Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) is the person Peter goes to for help to study the new mutations, much like he went to Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) in "No Way Home" for assistance.
The trailer also gives us a quick look at the MCU's Punisher (Jon Bernthal), teasing the somewhat hilarious relationship between the two vigilantes. But we don't get to see Sadie Sink, who seemed to appear in the leaked trailer late last year. On the other hand, a mysterious character narrates the "life cycles" description.