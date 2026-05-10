PSA For '90s Kids: Your Old Film Camera Is Popular Again In 2026

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Trends always come back around, especially fashion trends. That's not just an anecdote; there's math behind the phenomenon, and trends seem to come back on a 20-year cycle. So, it probably shouldn't come as a surprise that your old film cameras are popular again. There's a really cool reason behind it, according to those who are on the hunt for the old tech. It moves away from the instant gratification of today's hyper-digital world, where phones and digital cameras can instantly show you what you captured. Instead, it's equal parts authentic and lived-in. Taking a traditional photo and developing it slows you down. "There's a romanticism behind it, a nostalgia," says one proponent to the BBC.

Gen Z and Millennials are responsible for the surge in popularity of analog cameras. They're seeking authentic, unique experiences, which is something digital photography cannot really achieve on the same scale. Even when using the best digital cameras for aspiring photographers, you're giving up part of the original hobby. There's no extra work or film to develop. That's why traditional film is still used by auteurs and professionals in many instances. Moreover, the look of real film is difficult to imitate, even with software and photo effects, and the experience is completely distinct. You shoot with a physical medium, then take time to develop the photos afterward; meanwhile, negatives give you a true, tangible representation of each print.