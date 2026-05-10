PSA For '90s Kids: Your Old Film Camera Is Popular Again In 2026
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Trends always come back around, especially fashion trends. That's not just an anecdote; there's math behind the phenomenon, and trends seem to come back on a 20-year cycle. So, it probably shouldn't come as a surprise that your old film cameras are popular again. There's a really cool reason behind it, according to those who are on the hunt for the old tech. It moves away from the instant gratification of today's hyper-digital world, where phones and digital cameras can instantly show you what you captured. Instead, it's equal parts authentic and lived-in. Taking a traditional photo and developing it slows you down. "There's a romanticism behind it, a nostalgia," says one proponent to the BBC.
Gen Z and Millennials are responsible for the surge in popularity of analog cameras. They're seeking authentic, unique experiences, which is something digital photography cannot really achieve on the same scale. Even when using the best digital cameras for aspiring photographers, you're giving up part of the original hobby. There's no extra work or film to develop. That's why traditional film is still used by auteurs and professionals in many instances. Moreover, the look of real film is difficult to imitate, even with software and photo effects, and the experience is completely distinct. You shoot with a physical medium, then take time to develop the photos afterward; meanwhile, negatives give you a true, tangible representation of each print.
What are some traditional cameras for old-school shoots?
If experience is the name of the game for you and you want to have a great time, there are several digital-first, affordable cameras that make photography more fun simply by what they offer. They make it 'feel' like shooting with an old-school or retro camera. That's especially pertinent if you're not fond of taking the time to develop the film afterward.
Some truly original film camera options in the budget-friendly range include the Kodak Ektar H35 Half-Frame and the Kodak Snapic A1, both of which use 35mm film and feature two-zone focus. If you want a pro-grade camera, you can't go wrong with the Pentax 17 Half-Frame, the Nikon FE SLR, or the Canon Vintage AE-1 SLR with a 50mm lens. With some older camera models, refurbished options are your best bet, as you'll rarely find them brand-new or unused.
If you want the best of both worlds, a combination of digital-like experiences with instant feedback and traditional print photography, Polaroid-style cameras are a fantastic option. Fujifilm Instax cameras mimic the instant-print and novel feel of a Polaroid. The Fujifilm Instax Wide 400, for example, is affordable, fun to use, and won't empty your wallet when it's time to stock up on extra supplies.
Where do you get the film?
Believe it or not, 35mm film rolls from companies like Kodak, Fujifilm, and others are still available at online retailers like Amazon. The film can be a bit more expensive than it used to be, but the fact that it's still readily available and so easily accessible is something of a surprise in today's market. Several other retailers also carry film rolls and bundles.
As for developing the film after you shoot some great pictures, you can do it at home, though the process is time-consuming. You may be able to find local photography shops, or take advantage of online services, where you mail your film to the headquarters and they send it back when developed. Big stores like Walmart and CVS still develop film, but it's not a fast turnaround service.
Ultimately, you still have the means to take pictures the old-fashioned way and then have your film developed in various ways. The costs can also be as manageable as you want, with options for budget-friendly cameras, limited film, and development costs, like doing it all yourself at home, or more expensive, professional-tier options with cameras that look the part. That may be another big reason the hobby is surging in popularity. The freedom to choose when and where you'll splurge for quality and authentic styles.