5 Cool USB-C Gadgets You Should Plug Into Your New iPad

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Today, all Apple iPad models feature a USB-C port. While only the iPad Pro models have Thunderbolt support, there are still plenty of gadgets you can plug into your tablet, like a microphone for podcasts, a powerful power bank, or even an external storage drive.

Even though some of the top accessories people should have for their iPads don't require USB-C, like the Magic Keyboard and the Apple Pencil, there are several USB-C products that can make your iPad more useful. Besides that, since Apple keeps expanding iPad capabilities with improved software features, like a super-powered Files app and support for third-party SSDs and microphones, users can do a lot more on their tablets than they could a few years ago.

In this selection, we'll talk about some of the most popular options available, as well as devices the BGR staff has been using on their own iPads, whether for work, personal projects, or just to take advantage of the iPad hardware.