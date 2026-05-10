You Should Keep Your Kindle In Airplane Mode - Here's Why

In modern tech, your best friend shouldn't be your phone or an AI companion, but an e-reader like the Kindle. This device, known for its great battery life, e-ink display, and just a few functions, can be a great companion during those long hours when you're traveling, or just at home, instead of trying to read on your phone or doomscrolling. While charging a Kindle is already something you don't need to do very often, putting your device in Airplane Mode can greatly improve the number of days you can spend without charging it, in addition to a few other perks.

Amazon says that a Kindle Paperwhite can last up to 12 weeks. Reddit users say these estimates are based on Wi-Fi being turned on, assuming you read for around 30 minutes a day at a mid-to-low brightness setting. Other models, according to Amazon, can last from 6 to 8 weeks, which is still a solid battery life, especially if we think that we're always charging our smartphones, tablets, and computers.

That said, to maximize battery life, in case you hate to charge your Kindle even occasionally, or you just discovered Elena Ferrante's "My Brilliant Friend" saga and can't get enough of Elena, Lina, and Nino, putting your Kindle in Airplane Mode can be great, but there's also more to it.