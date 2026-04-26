5 Reasons Why Reading On A Kindle Still Beats Your Smartphone

Smartphones are attention machines. Every app on the home screen is a potential detour, and the notifications that arrive throughout the day are designed to make the mind drop what it's focused on and look at what's popping up. Reading on the same billboard that hosts all of those other distractions is working against the entire purpose of kicking back with a book. It's not easy to get lost in an imaginary world when the ins and outs of daily life are constantly knocking on the window for your attention.

One major advantage of reading on a Kindle is how completely the device removes the temptation to do anything else. Because of its single-purpose design, there are no social media notifications, no text messages waiting to be read and responded to, and no browser tabs open in the background. The only thing on the screen is the book you're reading. For anyone who's ever picked up their phone to read a chapter and found themselves responding to emails 15 minutes later, a Kindle can be a godsend.

Do Not Disturb settings, of course, can be utilized on a smartphone. But notifications can still make themselves known, and a conscious act of will is required every single time one does. Even if you decide to install some apps on your Kindle, the device makes distraction-free reading the default setting and allows you to place everything else far away from you while you read.