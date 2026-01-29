The 5 Best E Ink Tablets You Can Get Right Now, According To User Reviews

In our Kindle Scribe review, we loved this device, and unsurprisingly, it stands out as one of the best E Ink tablets based on user reviews — it boasts an excellent 4.4 out of 5 rating from over 3,000 reviews, with 85% of reviewers giving it at least 4 stars. The Kindle Scribe features a 10.2-inch display with 300 pixels per inch that should make text look crisp. However, the Scribe is meant for writing, and Amazon includes its Premium Pen for the job, which doesn't need to be charged.

The Scribe comes with a built-in notebook for taking notes with 18 preloaded note-taking templates (and you can download more) to make your work easier when writing. Furthermore, it includes two handy AI-powered features in the built-in notebook: text summary and handwriting to text conversion. The Scribe is also a capable reading device, and Amazon allows you to import your documents to it using the Send to Kindle feature. While reading, the Scribe gives you the ability to annotate documents, and you can even write notes in Kindle eBooks using Active Canvas.

Many users praise its usefulness when it comes to both reading and writing. Users also say how easy it is to transfer documents to the device and organize notes. However, it's not perfect. Some say you can't export notes written in books, and others find it to be bulky. It also lacks built-in speakers for reading text aloud with Amazon's Assistive Reader feature, forcing you to pair it with a Bluetooth speaker. You can buy the 10.2-inch Kindle Scribe from Amazon with either 16GB, 32GB, or 64GB of storage for $399.99, $419.99, and $449.99, respectively.