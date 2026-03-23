Your Kindle Supports More Than Just EPUBs And PDFs – Here's Every File Type It Can Read

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As a voracious reader with the lofty goal of transforming into a walking library in my old age, let me give you a piece of advice, one reader to another: don't listen to the hoards of prognosticators suggesting you ditch your Kindle. Amazon's e-reader is an invaluable tool for bibliophiles everywhere. Whether you're looking to take your library on the go, have a partner who despises reading lamps, or are allergic to parchment, a Kindle can reinvigorate even the most dormant reading habits. That is, if you learn to maximize it.

Of course, users can populate their digital library in a variety of ways. But a Kindle Unlimited subscription, or purchasing each e-book through Amazon's store, can get expensive. As such, adept readers have turned to a range of sources when filling their online bookcases. Whether taking advantage of their local library, scouring droves of free online resources, or finding eBooks on a discount, Kindle veterans have gotten creative in populating their digital reading rooms. Of course, Kindle fans also know their favorite e-reader comes with notable drawbacks, especially when venturing beyond the Amazon store, as compatibility issues can easily ruin your latest addition. Notably, Kindles can support 13 formats, listed below:

Amazon KF10 ebook (.azw, .kfx)

Amazon KF8 ebook (.azw3)

Amazon Print Replica ebook (.azw4)

PDF document (.pdf)

EPUB ebook (.epub)

Microsoft Word document (.doc, .docx)

Plain Text document (.txt)

HTML page (.htm, .html)

Rich Text Format document (.rtf)

JPEG image (.jpg, .jpeg)

GIF image (.gif)

PNG image (.png)

BMP image (.bmp)

To gain a better understanding of these formats, their benefits, and, ultimately, how to use them to maximize your Kindle experience, continue reading our deep dive below.