Apple Can't Keep Up With Mac Mini Demand – So It Just Killed The $599 Base Model
Those looking for a Mac mini must shell out more for a new one now as Apple is technically raising the prices of the device by eliminating the cheapest model. According to a report on MacRumors, Apple is no longer selling the 256GB Mac mini, and this is confirmed by the removal of the entry-level model from the online Apple Store. This means that anyone looking for a Mac mini will now be paying at least $799 for the 512GB model, which is an increase from the previous $599 256GB model.
Considering it's been rather difficult to get ahold of a Mac mini and a Mac Studio since the start of April, this news may not surprise some Apple fans. However, the complete elimination of the 256GB Mac mini from the Apple Store, along with delays for other models, may make finding one of these devices a more frustrating experience for consumers. Of course, those looking for a cheaper entry into the world of Macs can still consider the MacBook Neo, which starts at $499 and has some fairly reasonable compromises, in our opinion. Though this device also has delays of about two to four weeks, it may be available through Apple sooner than some Mac mini models, and it certainly has a lower price. If you were considering a Mac mini and happen to find one in stock, it may just be worth it to snag it while you can.
Apple no longers sells 256GB Mac mini, other devices experience delays
The removal of the 256GB Mac mini from the online Apple Store comes just a week after this base model was showing "currently unavailable" through the shop. Even though the prices are going up, the higher-end models do still contain the M4 chip with a 10-core CPU, 10-core GPU, and 16-core Neural Engine, along with 16GB of memory that can be upgraded all the way up to 64GB. Unfortunately, those expecting even the 512GB Mac mini anytime soon will have to wait: 16GB models are on backorder until late May, the 24GB model is on a 10-week backorder, and the M4 models with 32GB of RAM are "currently unavailable."
As reported by 9to5Mac, Apple CEO Tim Cook stated during the Q2 earnings call that the shortage for the Mac mini and even the Mac Studio can likely be attributed to higher demand and that it may take several months for supply to catch up to demand. At a time when components are continuing to rise in costs due to demand for AI infrastructure, the ballooning in price for a Mac desktop only exacerbates the problem of consumers getting their hands on new tech.