Apple Can't Keep Up With Mac Mini Demand – So It Just Killed The $599 Base Model

Those looking for a Mac mini must shell out more for a new one now as Apple is technically raising the prices of the device by eliminating the cheapest model. According to a report on MacRumors, Apple is no longer selling the 256GB Mac mini, and this is confirmed by the removal of the entry-level model from the online Apple Store. This means that anyone looking for a Mac mini will now be paying at least $799 for the 512GB model, which is an increase from the previous $599 256GB model.

Considering it's been rather difficult to get ahold of a Mac mini and a Mac Studio since the start of April, this news may not surprise some Apple fans. However, the complete elimination of the 256GB Mac mini from the Apple Store, along with delays for other models, may make finding one of these devices a more frustrating experience for consumers. Of course, those looking for a cheaper entry into the world of Macs can still consider the MacBook Neo, which starts at $499 and has some fairly reasonable compromises, in our opinion. Though this device also has delays of about two to four weeks, it may be available through Apple sooner than some Mac mini models, and it certainly has a lower price. If you were considering a Mac mini and happen to find one in stock, it may just be worth it to snag it while you can.